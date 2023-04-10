"If I see Bryon Russell in Shorts...": Michael Jordan Took it Personally When Jazz Swingman Challenged The Bulls Legend He Could Guard Him

Michael Jordan is a man known for his competitive nature. The six-time NBA Champion was able to find success thanks to his amazing skill and ability. But, another contributing factor was his obsession with winning.

Being such a player led to His Airness gaining a lot of fans and supporters amongst spectators and players alike. However, there were also people he rubbed the wrong way. People who would have loved the opportunity to stick it to Jordan.

Well, one such player was Bryon Russell. The story of Russell challenging MJ is well known, taunting the Bulls legend back in 1994 after he had retired for the first time. However, what Bryon didn’t account for was Jordan himself, and if the Last Dance taught us anything, it’s that he takes things personally. Something the former Jazz star learned the hard way.

Michael Jordan did not take kindly to being challenged by Bryon Russell

Over the years, there have been many NBA legends who have challenged the great Michael Jordan. The likes of Isiah Thomas, Gary Payton, and Magic Johnson, are but a few who come to mind. All of whom, MJ dispatched with ease.

But, in 1993 His Airness made the shocking decision to retire. Leaving the sport of basketball and committing himself to baseball. A move that shocked many.

That being said, there were those who saw this as an opportunity. Like Bryon Russell, who, on meeting Jordan in 1994, boldly claimed he could guard the Hall of Famer with ease. Well, as we all know, Michael didn’t like that, so much so, that he even referenced the meeting during his Hall of Fame speech.

“Bryon Russell came over to me and said, “You know what man? Why did you quit? Why did you quit? You know I could guard you. If I ever see you in a pair of shorts!”. Do you remember this John? So, when I did decide to come back, I’m at the center circle and Bryon Russell is sitting next to me and I said, “You remember our conversation back in 1994, when you said, “I think I can guard you. I would shut you down. I would beat you.” Well, you about to get your chance. And believe me, ever since that day, he got his chance. I don’t know how succeeding he was, but I think he had his chance. And, believe me, I relished on that point. And, from this day forward if I ever see him in shorts, I’m coming at him.”

It’s obvious that Jordan still hasn’t forgiven Russell for that insult. Then again, His Airness already got his revenge on him when he hit the “Last Shot” in 1998.

MJ won the 1998 NBA Championship after dropping Bryon Russell and hitting the game-winner

Even today, Bryon Russell probably wishes he never trash-talked Michael Jordan. Especially, given how Jordan taught him a lesson when they finally faced off. After all, it’s hard to forget, that it was Russell who was guarding MJ when he hit the game-winning shot that sealed the Bulls’ championship win in 1998.

It is one of the most iconic moments in NBA history. And, one that neither Bryon Russell, Jazz fans, nor Jordan himself will ever forget.