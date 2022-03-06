Basketball

“I had no intention of passing the ball under any circumstances, would have taken that shot with five people on me”: Michael Jordan on his iconic jumper over Bryon Russell in the 1998 NBA Finals 

"I had no intention of passing the ball under any circumstances, would have taken that shot with five people on me": Michael Jordan on his iconic jumper over Bryon Russell in the 1998 NBA Finals 
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I'd love to see Ja Morant in the dunk contest": Dominique Wilkins drops some innovative suggestions for the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
Next Article
CSK schedule 2022: Full List of Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 matches
NBA Latest Post
"I had no intention of passing the ball under any circumstances, would have taken that shot with five people on me": Michael Jordan on his iconic jumper over Bryon Russell in the 1998 NBA Finals 
“I had no intention of passing the ball under any circumstances, would have taken that shot with five people on me”: Michael Jordan on his iconic jumper over Bryon Russell in the 1998 NBA Finals 

Basketball legend Michael Jordan revealed he had no plans of passing the ball when he…