“I had no intention of passing the ball under any circumstances, would have taken that shot with five people on me”: Michael Jordan on his iconic jumper over Bryon Russell in the 1998 NBA Finals 

Basketball legend Michael Jordan revealed he had no plans of passing the ball when he sank the iconic jumper over Bryon Russell. The game-winning shot earned MJ his sixth NBA title.

Michael Jordan’s clutch ability was unquestionable during his decorated career in the NBA. His Airness holds the record for the most no of buzzer beaters in NBA history, which is nine. MJ was 5 for 11 during the finals 10 seconds of a game.

However, Jordan’s iconic jumper over Byron Russell in the 1998 Finals to complete a second 3-peat remains on top of the heap. The superstar sank a game-winning shot over Russell to give the Bulls an 87-86 lead with 5.0 seconds remaining in regulation.

In the next possession, Jazz point guard John Stockton would miss a 3-pointer, resulting in the Bulls winning the game clincher. It was the end of an era, MJ would win his 6th Finals MVP, consequently retiring from the NBA.

MJ once told Chicago Sports historian Jack M Silverstein that he had no intentions of passing the ball as he would make his way from beyond the half-court.

Michael Jordan reveals he had earned the game-winner during Game Six of the 1998 Finals.

The 1997-98 season of the Chicago Bulls was the last chapter in probably one of the greatest dynasties in sports history. Bulls GM Jerry Krause had stated on the record that the 1997-98 season would be head coach Phil Jackson’s final season with the team.

Jordan had made it clear he wouldn’t play for any other coach other than Jackson. On the other hand, Scottie Pippen had his issues with the front office of the Bulls. Pippen was one of the most underpaid players in the league.

Thus the last dance had the Bulls complete their second 3-peat in an iconic fashion, with Jordan hitting one of the best game-winners in NBA history.

In a conversation with Chicago Sports historian Jack M Silverstein, MJ revealed that he had no intention of passing the ball after stealing it from Karl Malone.

“I had no intention of passing the ball under any circumstances, Jordan said, via Chicago Sports historian Jack M Silverstein.”

“I figured I stole the ball and it was my opportunity to win or lose the game. I would have taken that shot with five people on me. I stopped, pulled up, and had an easy jump shot. Ironically, I have problems going to my right for a stop, pull-up jumper because I have a tendency to come up short. I normally fade a little. But on this shot, I didn’t want to fade because all my jump shots had been short. Think about that.”

It would not be wrong to say that there couldn’t have been a better player than MJ to take the final shot. His Airness had clutch genes and exhibited an assassin mentality on the hardwood. Jordan’s track record of buzzer-beaters was pretty impressive as well.

