“If I’m LaMelo Ball, I’m Looking to Get Out”: Paul Pierce Expresses Anguish Over Hornets Not Building Around Star

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) defends Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at United Center.

Jan 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) defends Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball is in his fifth season with the Charlotte Hornets and has slowly established himself as one of the NBA’s premier playmakers. Outside of failed Play-In Tournament appearances, though, the Hornets have been unable to achieve anything during the 23-year-old’s tenure. Amid another miserable season, some believe it’s time that the star guard leaves for greener pastures.

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce spoke on Charlotte’s failed rebuild during an episode of KG Certified. The two Hall of Famers shared their disbelief at the Hornets’ inability to build a competitive team around Ball. Garnett underlined how the team still lacks firepower outside of Ball, Miles Bridges, and second-year forward Brandon Miller.

Pierce echoed KG’s sentiment, questioning why Charlotte has been unable to develop most of their young talent despite several high draft picks.

“I’m seeing Atlanta developing, I’m seeing Detroit developing, I’m even seeing guys in Brooklyn developing,” Pierce said, “What’s going on in Charlotte? Y’all getting a top pick every year… Five years of Melo [Ball], you should’ve had about three, four, five draft picks that should be developing.”

Pierce continued, underlining how the Hornets are one of the only young teams in the league who already boast a solidified All-Star. Yet, Charlotte has been unable to eclipse the modest 43-39 record the team posted in Ball’s second season in 2021-22.

The former Celtic shared that if he were in the young star’s shoes, it might be too late to amend the situation. “Man, I’m telling you, if I’m LaMelo, I’m looking to get out of [Charlotte],” Pierce continued.

Paul Pierce believes the Hornets are holding LaMelo Ball

back

Pierce believes LaMelo has been patient enough with the Hornets, who have shown little urgency in building a contending roster around him. When asked by Garnett, Pierce candidly added that Charlotte is holding back Ball’s career while the league’s other young stars have been able to pass him up.

The multifaceted point guard was an All-Star in 2021-22 and is the leading backcourt candidate this season, yet the Hornets have been unable to accomplish anything with Ball leading the way.

Pierce again underlined how he hasn’t seen the same growth from other young squads like the Houston Rockets or Detroit Pistons. The 10-time All-Star continued, claiming even a gutted roster like the Brooklyn Nets have been more capable than the Hornets this season. At 10-28, Charlotte is undoubtedly heading for another high lottery pick.

But by that point, it may be too late to convince LaMelo Ball that it’s worth remaining with the franchise.

