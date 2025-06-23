Kyrie Irving Reflects on His Game 7 Preparation for 2016 Finals as Pacers and Thunder Face Off

Jun 19, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots the the game winning shot during the fourth quarter against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in game seven of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that Game 7 of the NBA Finals has a different aura around it than other sports. It’s a winner-takes-all, do-or-die showdown between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. And, the first Game 7 in the Finals since 2016 when Kyrie Irving hit his iconic game-winning shot against the Warriors. Ahead of tonight’s contest, Uncle Drew opened up on what he did in preparation for the game 9 years ago.

When the Cavaliers played Golden State in Game 7, it had a different storyline attached to it. Cleveland was down 3-1 at one point in the series and was attempting to do the impossible. Eventually, they did behind an iconic shot from Kyrie where he side-stepped Steph Curry.

But what was the secret sauce that helped propel Irving to come up clutch? Well, as he recalls, it was just like any other day in the league, starting with the prep meetings.

“I believe our walkthroughs were amazing. We had great preparation meetings, we all knew each other’s games really well,” Kyrie stated on NBA TV.

The meetings helped prepare the Cavs for what was to come. They stayed cool, calm, and collected and focused on the task at hand. He said it was easier said than done.

But when it comes to what they did to ultimately win the whole thing, Kyrie said it was about being good teammates.

“Us as teammates, we did everything we could to put ourselves in a great position to take it over the finish line. Everybody’s gotta be on the same page. So, you don’t want to go in with any negative energy. You want to stay positive,” Irving said.

Both the Pacers and the Thunder look like two teams on the same page right now. At times, they’ve gotten out of character. But for the most part, the two have put up a formidable fight against each other. It’s all set up for a fantastic finish.

However, if something were to go wrong for either side during the game, Kyrie’s best advice is to fight through it. “Even if your routine is thrown off just a smidge, just roll with it. Like, roll with the punches,” Irving advised.

Additionally, Kyrie opened up about how he had to roll with a ton of punches before and during his Game 7 in 2016. For one, he didn’t sleep the night before.

“Game 7, I didn’t sleep prior to the game. I barely slept the night before. My hands were sweaty. I was incredibly nervous. It was legacy on the line. So, I understood the moment,” he added.

The nerves seemingly carried over to the game, because Kyrie started cold. He leaned on LeBron James and others to carry the load for the first half. Fortunately, they did and put the Cavs in a position to win the game.

Kyrie still thinks about the start of the game all these years later.

“The first half was a little up and down for me, but once I got into the rhythm in the second half, I felt like no one could beat us, and that was the confidence we had in that team all year long. I see a similar confidence with the Pacers and OKC, for sure.”

In the end, Kyrie played the hero, hitting the enormous step-back three-pointer. Of course, LeBron’s chase-down block while the scores were tied at 89-89 became the headline story. But it’s important to remember that without Irving’s preparation, he may have never hit the game-winner.

Looking ahead to tonight, it’s a massive game for both franchises. For OKC, they have the opportunity to be remembered as one of the best teams in NBA history. For Indiana, they have the chance to be remembered as the most magical Finals winner in NBA history. It’s a ton on the line, let’s see who snatches the moment.