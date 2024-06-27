“If There’s Any Tampering Evidence Needed”: Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Secret Group-Chat With Knicks Stars

May 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) smiles during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks agreed to a trade with their inter-city rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets traded away Mikal Bridges, sending him to New York. The hosts on the Pat McAfee Show talked about a bold and surprising move, as Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton joined them.

They discussed that this trade was made to defeat the Indiana Pacers. Whereas, some claimed it was done to defeat the Boston Celtics instead. Both teams are the conference rivals of the New York Knicks. In fact, the Knicks were knocked out of the playoffs at the hands of the Pacers. But when talking about the trade, Tyrese Haliburton had this to say.

“I’m excited to see those guys together…We’re all friends… It’s true…We have a group chat… I have a group chat with those guys. So, it’s me, Mikal, Josh, and Jalen. So, if there’s any tampering evidence needed, I’m the guy to come to.”

Tyrese Haliburton revealed he had a group chat with Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and Jalen Brunson. All three players were a part of the 2016 Villanova championship team. So, when looking at this trade, one might feel that this works well in the favor of New York.

As per Adrian Wojnarowski, “The Brooklyn Nets have agreed in principle on a trade to send F Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-rounder.”

If talking about tampering, the Knicks parted ways with numerous draft picks to bring in Mikal Bridges. So, the chances of any such thing do not seem likely.

Tyrese Haliburton’s relationship with the Nova stars

Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Tyrese Haliburton were all on the FIBA World Cup 2023 squad together. The players shared a big chunk of time and developed a close bond.

Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Mikal Bridges were all part of the Villanova Wildcats. These three won a national championship together during their college days. So, these three Nova products already had a good relationship with one another.

But during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the Nova players also developed a relationship with Tyrese Haliburton as they now have a group chat with one another and often meet the Indiana Pacers star in high spirits.