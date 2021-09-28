“If what Russell Westbrook does was easy, every center would have 20 rebounds a game… the sh*t is hard!”: Gilbert Arenas and Baron Davis on Lakers’ star Russell Westbrook’s “stat chasing”

Russell Westbrook is well respected among the players in the league, whatever narratives media run or however fans chastise him.

“Stat padding” or “stat chasing” are the terms generally used for Russell Westbrook around the media and fans.

He has been a constant focal point when the media accesses the question of how a guard should be? Should he be a Russell Westbrook or a Chirs Paul? One paints a picture that Chirs Paul is a better team player.

Westbrook has played in the league for 13 years now, 11 of those with one franchise. You cannot do that in the NBA without being a team player.

The King of Triple-Doubles, Russell Westbrook recently joined forces with The King LeBron James

When an NBA player is recruited by LeBron James at year 19, chasing a ring, he needs no validation from anybody else about his talents.

Russell Westbrook after Monday night: – most triple-doubles in NBA history

– 1 of 4 players in NBA history with 20K pts & 8K ast

– 41 times in his career, he led all players on BOTH teams in pts, rebs and ast outright. The most such games in NBA history (h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/Kgbh1Zs10X — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 11, 2021

The 9-time All-Star point guard has averaged over 10 rebounds in 4 different seasons when the best guards do not average five.

“If it was that easy every center would have 20 rebounds a game… the shit is hard!” Gilbert Arenas and Baron Davis on Westbrook “stat chasing” (via @fuboSports)pic.twitter.com/KLNp8wA0sN — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 28, 2021

Russe has recorded a triple-double with at least 20 assists. Three times, a triple-double with 20-plus rebounds, and scored 40-plus points 13-times and 50-plus points 3-times. That’s toying with the game, that is the Mamba mentality.

The Most Valuable Player of 2017 has 185 triple-doubles in his career, his team won 137 of those games. That is not “stat-padding”, that is winning. And a W is what Westbrook lives for.

Stat chasing or not, Russ is definitely in Los Angeles for ring chasing.