“If you ain’t playing hard, I ain’t watching, Jayson Tatum!”: Celtics star reveals how his mother talks trash to him during halftimes of NBA games

Jayson Tatum has been dealing with a lot of criticism lately, however, it is wild to think his own mother is doing it to him. Boston Celtics clearly need this as they have fallen below the .500 mark again.

Boston Celtics suffered a huge loss to the Golden State Warriors last night despite gaining the lead in fourth. They had some Covid casualties but both sides were dealing with injuries and it was a balanced matchup.

Stephen Curry and co fully dominated them in the first half especially after the 21-6 run in the second quarter. The Cs answered back with a little run of their own in the third to overcome the double-digit deficit. However, Golden State’s defensive unit ultimately won the game in the final QT.

At this rate, the Celtics will only be able to make the play-in tournament with no serious shot at winning the championship this season.

Also Read: “Bill Walton only played on the weekends!”: Portland Trail Blazers’ only MVP, Finals MVP has had a chequered career history, especially with the San Diego Clippers

The negative motivation by his mother is clearly working on Jayson Tatum

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Sage Steele, the 2x all-star opened up on the criticisms he has been facing for alleged lack of leadership. Jayson Tatum is constantly compared to Kevin Garnett for not having a similar on-court demeanor. The 23-year old opines that every individual has a different way of dealing with things and his doesn’t involve being publicly vocal.

He even spoke about the head coaching and other executive-level changes in the Celtics organization and how the players are adapting to it. The funniest part of the interview was when Tatum revealed how his mother reacts when is experiencing an off night.

“She’ll say, ‘if you’re not gonna be aggressive just let me know. I’ll turn the TV off’. I’ll be like, ‘It’s two half to every game’. She’ll be like, ‘Well, play both of them.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn)

We can expect mothers to always keep it real with their children, even if they are NBA superstars. He says a bad quarter is enough for his mother to get on the phone and let her son how she felt about it.

This is most likely the only chance the Boston Celtics have of regaining the position they had in the east 2 seasons ago. Ever since Kyrie Irving left in 2019, there hasn’t been a clear leader in the team even though Jayson Tatum is their superstar.

Also Read: “I’ve always said I don’t want to make Kyrie Irving and his playing time a political issue”: Joe Tsai says Nets ownership didn’t want their relationship with their All-Star point guard to sour over politics