“If you wanna be one of the all-time greats you have to study the all-time greats”: When Michael Jackson advised a young Kobe Bryant to stay focused and not change for others

NBA legend Kobe Bryant once shared a story of how a phone call with music mogul Michael Jackson helped fuel him.

Two generational talents who enthralled millions with their respective arts, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jackson, were close friends. Though they are not there with us today, their legacy continues to live till eternity. Something that many might not know, Kobe and Michael were in regular touch with each other.

The Black Mamba called Jackson his mentor, revealing how the latter discussed his albums and concerts with him. Kobe described MJ’s focus on his craft as psychotic and how he never wavered. The Lakers guard confessed to getting his mentality from Jackson and not Jordan.

During a past episode of HBO’s Real Sports, Kobe narrated a conversation he had with Jackson over the phone. At the time, Kobe was an 18-year-old straight out of high school, playing basketball at the grandest stage with the eyes of the world on him.

Known for his iso-play and individual nature, Kobe had rubbed many the wrong way. Nonetheless, having seen something special in the Lakers rookie, MJ took him under his wing.

Kobe Bryant reveals excerpts from his telephonic conversation with Michael Jackson.

Part of the iconic 1996 draft class, Kobe had everyone’s attention from his inception in the league. At the time, the USA was at the peak of globalization, with all industries booming. Two legends with MJ as their initials became household names, one for his basketball brilliance, the other for his music.

Kobe, who had just arrived on the scene, was under heavy scrutiny, with people finding glimpses of Air Jordan in him. One criticism that was a regular in the Mamba’s career was his obsessive nature to succeed individually, which many felt was selfish.

At a very early age, Kobe had rubbed people the wrong way with how he functioned, whether it were the fans or his teammates. It was during this time Jackson took the Lakers guard under his wing. The King of Pop was at the peak of his superstardom, selling millions of his albums.

In an old interview, Kobe gave an insight into the conversation he had with the thirteen-time Grammy-award winner.

“I was starting to get flack for being an introvert and being so serious all the time about the game,” said the NBA Hall of Famer. “

And he wanted to call and give me encouragement and say, ‘Don’t change for them. You have to stay focused. If you wanna be one of the all-time greats you have to study the all-time greats. You have to be obsessive about what you do and how you do it.'”

Via: USA Today Sports

There is a possibility that Jackson’s advice served as the stepping stone toward the iconic Mamba Mentality.

Away from the public eye, the two legends were great friends, with MJ even offering his ranch for Kobe’s wedding to Vanessa.