“Why the f*#& am I going to pass them the basketball?”: Kobe Bryant explained to Phil Handy why he doesn’t pass the basketball and its all about work ethic

Kobe Bryant and his mamba mentality are the epitomai of work ethic. The Mamba never passed the ball and that was for good reason.

When we turn back the pages of history and look at the life of Kobe Bryant, we will always see a man who put in the work. His dedication to his craft is the inspiration for many.

His passion and dedication were something that every player in the league today looks at in awe. He personified the value of work ethic and had a distaste for those that did not embody it.

He was often vocal about the mamba mentality and how anyone can adopt it and use it to better any part of their lives.

Kobe was known for not passing the ball and his answer was simple. “I see dudes walk into practice 10 minutes before practice and they leave right after. Why the fuck am I going to pass them the basketball? I don’t respect their work ethic.”

He told this to Phil Handy, former assistant coach of the Lakers. Handy describes Kobe as misunderstood and that his tunnel vision is what helped him win so much.

Kobe Bryant describes how to work like him and create a separation

To separate yourself from the rest, you must work. Kobe has spoken about it at great length. His simple example of starting early every day and being consistent is something that not everyone can do.

According to Kobe the fact that you are simply dedicating more hours to the sport while being laser-focused is enough to give you an advantage over everyone else.

Looking back at this life, we can only admire his tenacity and mental strength and hope that we can incorporate even a sliver of mamba mentality into everything we do.

