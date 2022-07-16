“If you’re gay or transgender, I love you. And if anyone gives you S***, tell ’em Charles Barkley says F*** you!”: Suns legend turns ally at Lake Tahoe

Charles Barkley is an ally! He loves everyone equally and if anyone tells you otherwise, he says F*** you! Talk about taking a side!

Charles Barkley is the kind of wholesome uncle we all wish we had. He may sometimes say something that is egregious here and there but he means well. He will also apologize profusely if he offends you as he has no idea he did that. Charles is that guy!

He is fun, jovial, and most of all understanding. Last night, he voiced his support for the transgender and gay community at an event in Lake Tahoe.

Charles was presumably in good spirits as he said he loved everyone equally. He also said, “And if anyone gives you any shit, tell ’em Charles says f*** you!”

Twitter shows an outpour of love towards Charles Barkley, saying he is a legend!

Well, if you do stand on the right side, you will be loved and cherished. This is what Charles might have achieved with today’s work.

The outpour was beautiful to watch.

“If you’re gay or transgender, I love you. And if anyone gives you any shit, tell em Charles says f*ck you!” – Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/c1tUbvX5ga — Ned Balme (@NedBalmeLives) July 15, 2022

Who knew Barkley was such an ally? 🏳️‍🌈 Hell yeah. https://t.co/uTbdDLjNyf — Elle ☮️🪩 (@Princess_Slayuh) July 15, 2022

barkley said fuck terfs and other bigots you love to see it https://t.co/3Hvwo8ljHa — Joel Krampus Meador 🌰 (@JoelMeador) July 16, 2022

Barkley gonna be 100% Charles no matter what the topic or situation lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/T8UsQtGLcO — Herbo (@ManLikeGinola) July 16, 2022

We too support everyone and love everyone, and if anyone says anything, in his own immortal words, “Charles says f*** you!”

