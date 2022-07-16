Miscellaneous

“If you’re gay or transgender, I love you. And if anyone gives you S***, tell ’em Charles Barkley says F*** you!”: Suns legend turns ally at Lake Tahoe

Charles Barkley is an ally! He loves everyone equally and if anyone tells you otherwise, he says F*** you! Talk about taking a side!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Jules Bianchi accident led protocol gave unhurried Carlos Sainz fire response by marshals
No Newer Articles