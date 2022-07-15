“I’m going to heaven, Charles Barkley is going to hell”: When Shaquille O’Neal hilariously trolled the Sixers legend while forecasting their life after death

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the game’s greatest big men, an intelligent businessman, and apparently is also a fortune teller.

Shaquille O’Neal has established himself as one of the game’s greatest. For over 19 years, the 7-footer made his bread-and-butter by dominating the paint on a nightly basis. By the end of his career, O’Neal had a staggering average of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game.

Being one of the most assertive big men in the history of the league, Shaq even retired with one of the most illustrious resumes ever – 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 3 All-Defensive selections, the 1993 ROY, the 2000 MVP, 2 scoring titles, 4 championships, and 3 Finals MVPs.

Now, The Big Diesel is exceptionally talented in numerous things. He was, without a doubt, a force to reckon with on the basketball court, an intelligent businessman with a net worth of over $400 million, an incredible analyst… and even a fortune-teller, apparently.

“Charles Barkley’s going to hell”: Shaquille O’Neal

Throughout the course of their career, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley never saw each other eye-to-eye. However, over the years, the duo have learned to co-exist and now, share a great camaraderie.

The icons never miss an opportunity to troll the other. Barkley often takes shots at Shaq for his size, whereas, the Lakers legend roasts the Suns MVP for not having a NBA championship in his resume.

A while back, O’Neal went on national television and decided to speak about Sir Charles’ future after death. When the interviewer asked:

“What do you think happen when we die?”

To which, Shaq decided to get Barkley into the picture and say:

“Nobody knows. Heaven? Barkley’s going to hell. I’m going to heaven.”

It’s absolutely heartwarming to see the relationship Charles and Shaq have developed over the years and to see them joke like this with each other, is absolutely entertaining.

