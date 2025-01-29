“I’ll Be Doing This When I’m 50” – Dwyane Wade Reveals Story Behind His Birthday Dunk Tradition

Dwyane Wade is already five years removed from his NBA career, but the Miami Heat legend still tries to get his reps in whenever he can. After watching his godson’s high school game, Wade revealed that he would actually step on the court and get some shots up, reminiscing on the days when sports were all that mattered. The 43-year-old shared how he even attempted a dunk, which has become a tradition for him since retirement.

Wade explained how he attempts to dunk every year on his birthday due to an old deal he made with his high school coach. Known for his explosive slams as a pro, dunking was already easy for Wade in his high school days. His coach told him to enjoy his athleticism while it lasts because he won’t be able to do that forever. Wade responded, igniting the friendly wager,

“I’m like ‘Coach, I’ll be doing this when I’m 50.'”

His coach didn’t have confidence in his protege’s 50-year-old legs, betting Wade he wouldn’t have the skills at that age.

Now, the Hall of Famer is just seven years away from 50, which seemed like forever away for teenage Wade. However, thanks to continued conditioning and his birthday dunk tradition, Wade can still get sink the ball even as he closes in on the half-century mark. D-Wade said with a smile,

“I’m seven years away from 50, and I’m still dunking. So Coach, I’m coming.”

While his goal is still in reach, it will be an uphill battle for the aging Wade, who has gone on record before stating how much harder dunking became following his knee injuries. For now, though, the Flash is still on track to complete the quest he set for himself as a 17-year-old.

Dwyane Wade used to be able to dunk effortlessly

Age tends to hit professional athletes quickly following retirement, as they often let themselves go or simply don’t have the energy or drive that they used to. Wade apparently still has motivation, but the physical ailments the former guard has suffered throughout his 20-plus years of basketball have clearly taken their toll on him.

Wade underlined the ease with which he could throw down ferocious slams, including drop-step dunks even as a high schooler. He kept his athletic edge for most of his prime in the NBA, putting a number of notable big men on memorable posters. However, Wade’s game shifted once injuries began to mount and forced the once high-flying guard to rely more on his jump shot.

That finesse was in his early 30’s, so it’s undoubtedly become more difficult for Wade to dunk as time has gone on. However, the 13-time All-Star still seems confident in his verticality for the foreseeable future, so maybe he’ll will win his long-standing bet after all.