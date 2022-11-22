“I’ll Never Get to See Kobe Bryant Again”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Advice for those Feeling Disconnected from their Friends and Loved Ones

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s complex relationship was no secret to the public eye. Regarded as one of the greatest duos of all time, the two Hall of Famers played eight seasons together, which included four trips to the Finals and a 3-peat making their partnership an ideal marriage between the Big Diesel’s dominance and the Black Mamba’s elite skill set.

However, it wasn’t all hunky-dory in LA LA Land, with both Shaq and Kobe having their share of ego clashes and feuds, which was somehow sustainable as long as the Lakers were winning. Ultimately, things began to go downhill, leading to the Diesel being traded to the Miami Heat in 2004.

The two All-Stars now had their feud public, with Shaq never hesitating to blame Kobe for his ouster from the Lakers. Over the years, the two would resolve their issues, something the seven-foot center felt he should have done before, recounting the Mamba’s tragic death in 2020.

During a recent interview with People’s Magazine, Shaq admitted Kobe’s untimely passing away had left him with many regrets regarding things that were left unsaid.

Shaquille O’Neal’s advice for those feeling disconnected from their friends and loved ones.

Recently in the news for his HBO docuseries SHAQ, the Big Diesel shed some light on how he regretted not having resolved his issues with the late Kobe Bryant, saying the following.

“I’ll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called. But he’s working, I’m working, so it’s ‘I’ll see you when I see you.”‘

The 50-year-old further added how Kobe’s passing away was to give him more perspective.

“(I thought), ‘We’re both going to get old. We’ll both be at the 50-year Lakers anniversary.’ Other things shouldn’t have been more important (than getting in touch), but little things (got in the way).”

Shaq had the following advice for those feeling disconnected from their loved ones.

“Call your mom. Call your brother. Call the homeboy you used to party with in college. Forever is a long time.”

Certainly some words of wisdom from Dr. O’Neal as he continues to honor the legacy of his late teammate.

Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant: The Lakers Dynasty.

While they joined forces in 1996, it wasn’t until 2000 that Shaq-Kobe established themselves as one of the most dominant duos in NBA history, 3-peating as champions from 2000-02.

The two legends had Lakers on top of the heap, with Shaq 3-peating as Finals MVP while Kobe showcased an elite skill set. To date, the purple and gold remain the last team to 3-peat.

