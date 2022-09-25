“I’ll wear your a** out”: Kobe Bryant once intimidated LeBron James and the entire ABCD camp

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant aka Black Mamba once intimidated ABCD camp participants including LeBron James.

The legend of Kobe Bryant lives on. Not a day passes by when he isn’t remembered or quoted. The way he played, the way he carried himself, and the way he glamorized hard work, all live on in his stead.

The man, the myth, the Black Mamba. Kobe’s impact on the game of basketball will forever be felt. He was one of a kind. The only player ever to reach close to the greatness of Michael Jordan, Bryant ruled the 2000s like no one else did.

Mamba won 4 championships from 2000 to 2009. He won his 5th in 2010. In the same duration, he won 2 scoring titles, one regular season MVP, and one Finals MVP.

Widely regarded a one of the greatest players to ever step on the court, Kobe Bryant’s following was naturally global.

Especially after the Lakers’ three-peat and Bean’s fall out with Shaquille O’Neal, the KB24 reached unprecedented heights.

By the time LeBron James entered the league, Kobe was only 24 and had already won three championships. LBJ came to the league knowing Bryant would be the mountain to cross.

He knew because he had met Bryant once before in an ABCD camp. Back in 2001, Bryant joined the famous basketball camp and interacted with the players present.

One of those players and the camp MVP was LeBron. But back then Bryant was already a superstar in the making. He had averaged 28.5 points per game in the 2000-2001 season. And for James, someone who could dominate the league to this level was worth listening to.

LeBron James claimed to soak in every word Kobe Bryant said

During the camp, Bryant sat down to talk to the kids at the camp. Most present aimed to be future NBA stars and getting to talk to Kobe was once in a lifetime opportunity.

During the conversation, Bean emphasized on settling down and finding a life partner. Many of the kids present were listening intently but someone from the crowd yelled ‘soft.’ That’s when Kobe had to let the young ones know who’s the boss.

He said: “That’s not soft cause on the court I’ll lay your a** out”

A grown-up LeBron James fondly recalled the meeting.

Bron: “I went to the ABCD camp and he came and talked to all the kids that was there. And I was just listening. I was trying to soak everything up I could.”

Kobe Bryant was himself a protege of the ABCD camp. He had participated in it just like LeBron James, Kevin Garnett, and Carmelo Anthony.

