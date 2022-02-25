“I’m a better analyst than Paul Pierce and Kendrick and it isn’t a hot take”: JJ Redick shockingly agrees with NBA fans about his refreshingly honest basketball takes

JJ Redick agrees with NBA fans on their stance that he is a better analyst than both Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins.

While JJ Redick might’ve been a late bloomer in the NBA (had his best season in 2018-19 as a 76er), he certainly isn’t following suit for his post- NBA career. The sharpshooting guard jumped straight into the podcasting world, with his interview of Jimmy Butler being his first ‘viral’ sensation across social media platforms.

He would soon rebrand his pod in ‘The Old Man and the Three’ podcast alongside Tommy Alter and regularly have some of the league’ best players on as guests.

The OM3 podcast is lauded for being one that strictly talks about the intricacies and nuances of NBA level basketball. Different from the ESPN analysis shows in the best possible way and JJ Redick knows this, capitalizing on his niche way of analyzing the game by standing out on debate shows like ‘First Take’.

JJ Redick believes he’s a better analyst than Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins.

NBA players turning to NBA analysis isn’t something that’s new in the basketball sphere. Guys like Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith, Charles Barkley, and Reggie Miller are some household names that come into mind. Most recently, Kendrick Perkins dipped his toes into this industry and has gained quite the following.

Despite being ex-players, guys like Paul Pierce and Perk have not done anything different in the space when compared to Stephen A Smith or Skip Bayless. They all follow narrative based arguments for the most part and JJ Redick on the other hand, looks into the actual nuances of the game.

He isn’t shy to talk about his former teammates either, speaking his mind on the Zion Williamson-CJ McCollum debacle. All in all, JJ is a breath of fresh air in terms of pure basketball knowledge and honesty.

Safe to say that he believes this to be true as well as he likes a tweet that specifically says that JJ Redick is a better analyst than both the former Celtic players.