Basketball

“Stephen Curry, you know you bad when you can wear that!”: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and NBA Twitter react to the Chef’s outfit as he pulled up in Portland for the game against the Trailblazers

"Stephen Curry, you know you bad when you can wear that!": Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and NBA Twitter react to the Chef's outfit as he pulled up in Portland for the game against the Trailblazers
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Top 6 finish would be a long shot": Frank Vogel assesses the Lakers' chances of competing for the Playoffs, sees Play-in spots as more likely finish
Next Article
Last night PSL match results: Is Peshawar Zalmi out of PSL 2022?
NBA Latest Post
Hamidou Diallo contract: How much money does the Pistons wing and former Russell Westbrook, Paul George teammate at OKC Thunder make?
Hamidou Diallo contract: How much money does the Pistons wing and former Russell Westbrook, Paul George teammate at OKC Thunder make?

Hamidou Diallo has been getting better and better during his time with the Detroit Pistons…