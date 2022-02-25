“Stephen Curry, you know you bad when you can wear that!”: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and NBA Twitter react to the Chef’s outfit as he pulled up in Portland for the game against the Trailblazers

Warriors’ Stephen Curry dazzles as he shows up in Portland wearing a Matrix themed outfit, draws a lot of attention

The Golden State Warriors are in Portland, as they face the Trailblazers tonight. Coming off the All-Star break, the Warriors would look to improve on their record, and change the way they left things before the break. Heading into the game, the Dubs went 1-4 in their final five games, and that sat right with none. Since then, Stephen Curry decided to go video-game mode in the All-Star Game, dropping 50 points while knocking down 16 triples.

Tonight, it seemed like Curry wanted to carry forward the same mood. He showed up wearing a leather long coat, which drew a lot of glares.

This outfit drew a lot of reactions, from both the TNT crew, as well as the NBA Twitter fans.

“Stephen Curry is bad and he owns that!”: TNT Crew react to Steph’s outfit

NBA players are known to show up to games in outfits that catch a lot of glares. However, Stephen Curry never really was one of those guys. However, tonight, Steph drew all the attention with his fit. The TNT crew, while they were hosting the Nets-Celtics game, took a minute out to discuss Curry’s outfit.

As it can be heard, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley were mighty impressed with what Curry showed up wearing. The rest of NBA Twitter couldn’t help but draw similarities to Neo in the Matrix.

Well, I hope Steph’s outfit set his mood for the game. He came with the baddie vibes, and I hope it translates into a ‘big bad man’ performance.