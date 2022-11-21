“I’m a suit guy!”: ‘Fashion Icon’ Michael Jordan Put his $86.89 Million Earnings in the 90s into Trendsetting “Baggy Suits”

Michael Jordan the greatest of all time was also a pioneer of fashion and not the kind that sets the benchmark but the kind that makes you wonder, “how is he pulling this off”. His charisma was enough to detract onlookers from the odd shape of his suits. And yet, they have become a part of the 1990s lookbook.

So much so that, now suits are a regular feature for NBA stars. From post-game conferences to pre-match walks, you can almost always see an NBA star dressed sharply. A reason for that is MJ.

His love for suits came during the early 90s, a time when he was ascending beyond stardom. MJ went from wearing sweats and jewelry to suits and sunglasses. What followed was a decade of dominance. 6 titles and multiple MVP awards were just the starters. When MJ walked in wearing a suit, you know things were about to get serious.

Michael Jordan loved his baggy suit and he was setting a trend

But why did Michael like wearing suits that were oversized? What was the reason behind the look that became so popular an entire draft class copied it?

In an interview with GQ, it was revealed that he liked the flow of baggy suits. And he didn’t even ask for it! Yes, A Chicago suitmaker by the name of Alfonso Burdi gifted MJ a suit with baggy pants and a long jacket, thinking they’ll tailor it once MJ gives the exact measurements. However, he liked the original fit so much, he asked for 13 more of the suits.

It's the 🐐birthday Many of Michael Jordan's suits were made by custom Chicago clothier Alfonso Burdi — His son Rino said they gifted him a suit with baggy pants + an extra long jacket thinking they'd tailor it later but MJ ended up loving it lol He ordered 13 more that day

The reason he did that was the baggy nature of the pants flowing well over his bowed legs, the wider fit made it look straight. He also often drew inspiration from women’s fashion for some of the styles and even used fabrics from women’s clothing lines.

The real MVP of the 1990s was the baggy suits – beloved by the pioneer of the trend, Mr. Steve Harvey and of course the legendary Michael Jordan #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/BjaCei6Adu — Lucky Mdaweni🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Luckie_Tokes) May 13, 2020

MJ’s suits were heavily searched during the premiere of his documentary the Last Dance.

Michael Jordan’s Huge Baggy Suits Are the MVP of ‘The Last Dance’ https://t.co/vKcFetTNQy pic.twitter.com/QFhm2rrrc8 — Seth Anderson (@swanksalot) April 27, 2021

Using his $86.89 million to make 6 suits a week!

At the height of his career, in the 1990s, MJ talked to GQ about his preference for style off the court. Unlike other athletes, MJ kept it cool and suave.

He said, “I’m a suit guy”. At one point he said, “I have about 100-150 (suits)”. Burdi was his preferred tailor. The fits, the fabric, the color, there was everything he wanted in one place. Burdi used to make him up to 5-6 suits in a week!

Jordan made over $86.98 million in career earnings over the 1990s and it looks as though, he spent a huge portion of it on suits. Given the impact his suits have made over the years, we think it was a wise decision.

