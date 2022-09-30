“I’m back”: Michael Jordan iconically shoved aside shoved think tank to write his own press release upon return to NBA

In 1995, Michael Jordan made his return to the NBA. The Hall of Famer announced his return in the best way possible, “I’m back”!

Michael Jordan left the sport of basketball back in 1993. Just a few months after winning his third NBA Championship.

The reason behind this decision was the unfortunate demise of his father. Jordan Sr.’s passing was too much for MJ.

So much so that he decided he could not return to the hardwood court without his father courtside. As such, to honor his father he decided to play his favorite sport, baseball.

Michael Jordan playing with the Chicago White Sox, 1993 pic.twitter.com/oXqeqGWtsE — Baseball In Pics (@baseballinpix) December 17, 2021

Also Read: Michael Jordan’s Last Shot in the NBA Was Identical to Kobe Bryant’s Final Lakers Points

Jordan’s decision to leave basketball was a sad one for NBA fans. However, this made his decision to return all the more legendary.

Michael Jordan took matters into his own hands when he made his return to the NBA in 1995

Almost a year after leaving the NBA to play baseball, Michael Jordan decided to reverse his decision. In fact, on March 18th 1995, MJ announced his return to the league.

Now usually, announcements of such magnitude are handled by your agents. This was supposed to be the case 27 years ago, but His Airness had different plans.

According to one of Jordan’s closest advisors Curtis Polk, he handed him numerous scripts. However, none of them resonated with Michael and he instead decided to take things into his own hands with, “I’m back”!

“I thought I was a pretty good writer, written a lot of things, but he said, ‘Let me do this.’ So he sat down at the table and thought about it for a couple of minutes and he wrote, ‘I’m back.’ He said, ‘OK, that’s it.’ It was classic Michael Jordan. It was elegant in simplicity, it communicated how he felt, it said it all.”

It was perhaps one of the most iconic moments in NBA history, and it comes as no surprise that it came from the GOAT himself.

Also Read: “LeBron James by Far a Better All-Rounder than Michael Jordan”: Gary Payton Drops Truth Bomb