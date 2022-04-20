Basketball

“I’m gonna do something in the next 20 years that is better than these last 20!”: When Kobe Bryant opened up about dealing with retirement following 20-year NBA career

“I’m gonna do something in the next 20 years that is better than these last 20!”: When Kobe Bryant opened up about dealing with retirement following a 20-year NBA career
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"No one knows what a gazelle is anyway" - When Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz had a hilarious live TV discussion about gazelles
Next Article
"There is no smoke and mirrors with me. I don’t costume myself” - Roman Reigns Disrespects WWE legends like Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker
NBA Latest Post
“I’m gonna do something in the next 20 years that is better than these last 20!”: When Kobe Bryant opened up about dealing with retirement following a 20-year NBA career
“I’m gonna do something in the next 20 years that is better than these last 20!”: When Kobe Bryant opened up about dealing with retirement following 20-year NBA career

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant revealed how he handled retirement after a 20-year career in the…