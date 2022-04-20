“I’m gonna do something in the next 20 years that is better than these last 20!”: When Kobe Bryant opened up about dealing with retirement following 20-year NBA career

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant revealed how he handled retirement after a 20-year career in the NBA.

Entering the NBA as an 18-year-old, Kobe Bryant went on to play for two decades as a Laker. Following an illustrious 20-year career, which included 5 championships and an MVP award as well as being the all-time scoring leader for the purple and gold, the Black Mamba decided it was time to hang up the boots back in 2016.

Usually, when players retire, they spent the rest of their lives burning the money they earned, and go broke pretty soon. However, it was different for the Lakers legend. In fact, Kobe Bryant quickly built a thriving second career based on his variety of interests. Be it, a perfect dad for his daughters, or even a businessman and producer, Kobe did it all.

However, what fueled the Black Mamba even after retiring? The 18x All-star himself revealed how he handled life after the NBA. So, what exactly did he say? Read on to find out….

Kobe Bryant opens up about life after retirement.

Kobe Bryant was an unstoppable force, averaging 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game for his career. Moreover, he gave it all on the defensive end, earning 12 All-defensive selections along the way. However, as Father time caught up with the 6’6 guard, he had to make the tough decision to hang up his sneakers.

The Black Mamba signed off in style, going for 60 in his final game against the Utah Jazz in 2016. While we acknowledge Kobe’s greatness, his endeavors post-retirement is just as, if not more impressive than his on-court achievements. Firstly, Kobe started an interesting series on ESPN+ called Details, where he analyzed and broke down key players and games in-depth.

Notably, he created a production company, Granity Studios. He developed a short film “Dear Basketball” that won an Academy in 2017. Furthermore, he created a series of books for children, The Wizenard Series, designed to inspire kids. However, his most successful venture came in the form energy drink Body Armor, which will net millions after Coco cola’s acquisition of the beverage.

So where exactly does the Mamba get the motivation to partake in so many successful ventures post-retirement? Let’s hear it from the man himself:

Wow! The Black Mamba’s competitive drive and desire to create a lasting legacy translated from on the court, into every single facet of his life. This should inspire each one of us to start what we love, and strive for greatness.