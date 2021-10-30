Kobe Bryant’s $6 million investment in sports drink BodyArmor back in 2014 is now worth around $800 million after a reported Coca Cola investment in the company

NBA icon Kobe Bryant’s $6 million investment in BodyArmor is now worth about $800 million, which is more than twice his NBA career earnings.

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was one of the best ever to play the game of basketball. In addition, he had a stacked resume of 18x All-Star, 15x All-NBA player, and 5x NBA Champion.

The superstar had a career that most guys can only dream of. Kobe always attributed his success to hard work and determination nick-named the famous ‘Mamba Mentality’. He was able to translate this to all walks of life.

Besides being one of the best on the court, Kobe was a mentor, role model, and family man. Bryant was also dabbling in the media, even winning an Oscar for his short film in 2018. In addition, Kobe was also a shrewd businessman during and post his NBA career.

The Lakers star’s most lucrative investment was his decision to buy a stake in BodyArmor sports drink. Bryant acquired a 10% stake in the company for just $6 million in 2014. Now, according to recent reports, Coca-Cola are inching towards a deal that would purchase a ‘controlling stake’ in BodyArmor, estimated at around $8 billion valuation.

.@CocaCola is nearing a deal to buy a controlling stake in BodyArmor at an $8 billion valuation, according to @business. Kobe Bryant acquired 10% of BodyArmor in 2014 for $6 million now worth $800 million, a 13,233%. Best part, wife Vanessa and kids inherited his stake. pic.twitter.com/U8ZBEYGIOu — Chris Higenyi (@ChrisHigenyi) October 29, 2021

As a result, the 18x All-Star’s investment is now worth around a whopping $800 million dollars. For reference, Bryant made just over $323 million in his entire NBA career with the Lakers. That means that his investment is worth 2.5 times his overall NBA earnings.

And the best part? The wealth all goes to Vanessa Bryant and his daughters. The goal of everyone in the world is to leave their partner better off if they died tragically. Bryant clearly did that.

A cursory look at Kobe Bryant’s business empire.

Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant will be remembered as a talented athlete, he was also emerging as a shrewd businessman. Bryant was a savvy entrepreneur whose work ethic and wide-ranging interests propelled him to success as an investor, author, and film and podcast producer.

Apart from BodyArmor, another successful investment for Bryant was the $100 million venture-capital firm he started with Jeff Stibel in 2013.

Bryant-Stibel partnership has invested in 13 companies including Alibaba, The Players Tribune, and LegalZoom. As of today, they now invest in around 15 companies. In addition, Bryant’s 2019 investment in Epic Games came after the popular Fortnite game burst onto the scene.

Apart from being a businessman, Kobe also had a knack for giving back to the people. The Lakers legend was able to grant over hundred Make-A-Wish requests. Additionally, he also made donations to LeBron James’ I Promise School.

Kobe has always been a smart man, so it’s no surprise that he made the right investments.

It’s been over a year since Kobe Bryant left us. However, he has found various ways to leave an impact on us. As Kobe would say…Mamba out.