“I’m Happy Ron Artest Left the East”: Lebron James Paid 2x DPOY the “Biggest Compliment” After Trade to the Western Conference

Metta Sandiford-Artest, formerly Ron Artest, is best remembered for being one of the NBA’s most notorious troublemakers. He was the perpetrator-in-chief during Malice in the Palace, which earned him an 86-game ban and nearly $5 million in fines. Despite his role in that incident, he spent another decade in the league because he was a tenacious defender, capable of shutting down any player.

He was so well-versed defensively, that LeBron James claimed he was relieved he’d had to face him fewer times after the Pacers traded him to the Kings in 2006. On Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, the former Lakers star spoke about how proud he was to hear that statement from the then-Cavaliers superstar, saying,

“When I left the East, LeBron gave me the biggest compliment. He said, ‘I’m happy Ron Artest left the East.’ That was the biggest compliment ever. I respect him so much. Like I respect Kobe. A guy I want to compete against.”

Few players can boast about being so good at their role that James would prefer not to compete against them. Artest is in that exclusive group. And for good reason.

Ron Artest dominated LeBron James in the mid-2000s

Artest and James went head-to-head four times in the latter’s rookie season in 2003-04. The retired forward scored three victories over the rookie, averaging 19 points across those battles. The following season, they battled only once and Artest triumphed again, as the Pacers beat the Cavaliers in double-overtime. The veteran scored 31 points, while the sophomore star finished with 28.

With Artest suspended due to his role in the Malice in the Palace, their next meeting didn’t happen for over a year. When they battled again in November 2005, Artest’s Pacers thrashed James’ Cavaliers 98-76. The retired forward not only scored 21 but also held the four-time NBA champion to only 19 points.

In January 2006, James’ long-standing wish of not having to face Artest four times a year came true, as the Pacers traded him to the Kings for Peja Stojakovic. However, when Cleveland hosted Sacramento in March, the duo renewed their rivalry.

Yet again, Artest clamped up James and held him to 19 points in a 97-90 win for the visitors. The retired forward won six of his first seven games against the then-Cavaliers superstar, indicating why the latter was glad to see him leave the Eastern Conference.

The script of their rivalry completely flipped after their second duel in the 2005-06 season. Over the next decade, they faced off 14 times. James won 12 and lost only twice, as Artest finished his career with a 13-8 record against the four-time MVP.

Looking back, it may seem like LeBron James dominated the forward during their careers. However, there was a time he breathed a sigh of relief after he realized he no longer had to face him four times a year.