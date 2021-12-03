“I’m like ‘Sh*t, I am getting older!'”: Nets star Kevin Durant reveals his hilarious thought process when he sees himself be idolized by other NBA players

Kevin Durant extended the barrier for what skinny, tall ‘ballers like him can achieve, and now he reflects on being an inspiration for others

At nearly 6’11”, Kevin Durant is one of the tallest players in the league. He plays a role that is rather uncommon with that height or his build. Ideally, you would associate anyone with that height as a center or, at the very least, a non-mobile finisher. But Durant has broken the glass roof of what can be achieved with that kind of build.

KD is not only an incredible scorer but much more than that! He implements several facets into his game as an impressive dribbler and playmaker as well. But that has not been often seen in the league in the past, with players boasting of a lanky frame.

Kevin Durant says it’s challenging to be a ‘prototype’ as the realization of his age hits too close to home

A new season of the well-admired Knuckleheads podcast kicked off on December 1st with Kevin Durant as the opening guest. The Brooklyn Nets forward were as entertaining as ever. He was asked about being a ‘prototype’ for players with a build similar to his.

“I feel like our (skinny) build is unique within the sport. So whenever I see guys like DerMarr Johnson, Jonathan Bender, even early Jermaine O’Neal, KG was in there, Rasheed Wallace, was in their wiey frame who was so skilled, Tayshaun Prince, so I was looking at a lot of those dudes and trynna implement what they were doing with my own unique twist. So guys coming up after me are doing the same.”

KD continued on the same beat. Talking about how tough it would have been for him in the 90s to be one of the first of his type in the NBA. He acknowledged how those players broke the acceptance barrier for him in the league. Now he’s building off the same.

“To see other guys (say), ‘Yo, I watched you when I was young!’, I was that same kid telling somebody ‘Yo, I watched you when I was young!’ Sometimes, it’s bittersweet, ’cause I’m like ‘Sh*t, I am getting getting older’.”

Before finishing his answer, Durant spoke about Jayson Tatum and how he feels old. Realizing that Tatum’s ten years younger than him. But, at 33, the two-time champion is going strong as one of the best players in the league. The Brooklyn Nets sit top of the Eastern Conference with a 15-6 record, while KD stands head and shoulders above everyone else as the best scorer of the year, averaging 28.6 PPG.