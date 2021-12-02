“Mikal Bridges defensively was an animal”: Draymond Green gives Suns guard his dues for shutting down Steph Curry in battle of Western Conference heavyweights

Mikal Bridges picked up the unfortunate task of guarding Steph Curry in the Suns bout against the Warriors, but he picked up the task incredibly well.

The Phoenix Suns extended their NBA best winning streak of 17 games as they held off the Warriors for a 104-96 victory. The game was incredible through and through. There was no shortage of action, and the two best teams in the league played like it.

The Phoenix Suns did a lot of things right against Golden State, but the biggest thing they were able to do was play stellar defense. They held the Warriors vaunted offense which ranks third in the league in offensive rating and second in points per game to under 100 points for the first time in the season.

Steph Curry was on fire coming into this game, but he had an awful outing. He finished with only 12 points on a field goal percentage that will make you question whether it was really Curry who shot that way.

Draymond Green speaks up on Mikal Bridges’ defense on Steph Curry

As you’ve probably heard by now, Curry had the worst shooting night of his career when shooting at least 20 shots. He shot 4/21 while also shooting 3/14 from three.

There was nothing that would go down for him, something you’ll rarely hear coming from Curry. Who was responsible for this horrid night? Well, it was definitely partly Curry just not shooting right, but Mikal Bridges played some incredible defense on him.

Just look at this play, where for the first time it seemed like Curry was able to get away from Bridges after setting a screen to force Ayton to switch on to him. It looked like Curry had an easy drive to the basket after, but Bridges appeared right back in the picture to make sure that wasn’t the case.

Mikal Bridges rejects Curry at the rim 🚫 pic.twitter.com/KWk4gSbD5u — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 1, 2021

Bridges was all over him the whole night. That play was just one example, but here’s a video that highlights more of what Bridges was able to do against Curry.

That’s impressive, and it’s something Draymond Green recognized and was ready to give Bridges credit for. Green is one of the best defenders in the league, and when he sees others playing that same level of defense, he’s not one to shy away from giving players their flowers.

“Yall giving Mikal too much credit” yet they defensive anchor sayin stuff like this lmaooo also called Chris Paul a winner and gave Ayton love pic.twitter.com/0f5xLUQJrk — ً (@swaveyquis) December 2, 2021

Warriors vs. Suns part two is tonight as Curry will look to bounce back while Bridges will try to keep his strong defense going.

