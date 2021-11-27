“I’m not asking myself to do something that I haven’t done thousands of times before”: When Kobe Bryant revealed why he would work on his game before, during, and after school

Kobe Bryant was known for working hard on perfecting his craft. As a high schooler, Bryant would hit the gym at 5 AM, when class started at 7:45 AM.

Kobe Bryant is considered to be one of the greatest NBA personalities of all time. Bryant suited up for the purple and gold his entire career, and had a rather celebrated life in Los Angeles. The Laker legend is said to be one of the most influential players who managed to implant his famous “Mamba Mentality” philosophy into the minds of his millions of fans around the globe.

The Mamba had one of the best resumes. In an illustrious 20-year career, Bean was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA player, 12-time All-Defensive player, won an MVP, 5 championships, 2 Finals MVPs, and even has the ASG MVP trophy named in his honor.

Apart from being one of the most decorated players in NBA history, Kobe also had an unparalleled work ethic and strive to be the best version of himself. Rightfully, he is been compared to Bulls legend Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate.

Kobe Bryant had a strict work ethic ever since a young kid

We all have heard several anecdotes of the Mamba hitting the gym at absurd hours, waking up at 3 AM to incorporate another session of workout in his day. However, Kobe had been following this strict regime ever since he was in high school. Being the bright kid he was, he didn’t even let basketball has an ill effect on his school work.

After the conclusion of his final NBA season, Bryant revealed his high school timetable to the world. The Black Mamba disclosed:

“My first class in high school was at 7:45. I used to get to the gym around 5 AM. And I’d play before school. Just me and my coach, and sometimes it would just be me and the janitor. But I played during lunch and then practice after and then go home, do my schoolwork and then watch a bunch of game film and games on TV.”

“And the mentality is a really simple one. The confidence comes from preparation. You know, so when the game’s on the line, I’m not asking myself to do something that I haven’t done thousands of times before.”

Reaching the gym at 5 AM as a high schooler?! There are several stars who don’t even do that being professionals in the league. Clearly, we are yet to witness an athlete as dedicated as the legendary Kobe Bryant.