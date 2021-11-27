“The Lakers shooting 15/44 from behind the arc, that is not team basketball”: James Worthy criticizes LeBron James and co. following their embarrassing 3OT loss to the Kings

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers shot an abysmal 15/44 from beyond the arc, in their 141-137 triple-overtime loss to the Kings.

Despite surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with megastars like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, among many other stars, the Los Angeles Lakers have had a rather shaky start to their 2021-2022 campaign.

After going 0-6 in the preseason, LAL is yet to find their rhythm and synergy as a unit. And on Friday night, Frank Vogel’s boys suffered a tough loss to the Sacramento Kings. An action-packed thriller that witnessed 23 lead changes, 19 ties, and 3 overtimes, ended with the 2020 champs losing 141-137.

Despite being in control for a majority of the second half, because of LA’s poor shooting performance, the Kings were able to grab the much-needed win. Bron and co. had ample chances to win the contest, however, kept blowing away their chances.

“I just want to go home, man”: James Worthy during the postgame show as LeBron James and co. fall to the Kings

Several analysts and legends gave their opinions on the Lakers’ loss. However, no former player was more disappointed than Hall-Of-Famer James Worthy. Highlighting the Lakers’ poor three-point shooting performance, Worthy gave his two cents on the 17-time champions’ performance. During the postgame show, Worthy spoke his heart out:

“I just want to go home, man. There’s really not a lot to talk about. They were 15-for-44 from behind the arc from three. AD was 0-for-5. LeBron was 2-of-13 and that’s all they shot down the stretch was threes. Whereas Monk was 4-of-7 from three. We do not involve a lot of people. LeBron is great and I love to see the ball in his hand. But if that’s all we’re gonna do is stand around and shoot threes, we’ve got to do more than that. That is not team basketball.”

James Worthy with another soliloquy. Hit the dagger once again. https://t.co/9qyJK28VvH pic.twitter.com/GanrMru1OQ — Nicole Ganglani (@nicoleganglani) November 27, 2021

For LAL, Friday night’s loss will be one tough pill to swallow. The team has fallen down to the 7th seed in the West with a .476 10-11 record, only 1.5 games ahead of the 11th seeded Sac-Town. King James and co. really need to start their winning ways, before they further tumble down the standings.