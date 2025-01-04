“I’m Not Doing That”: Trinity Rodman Refused to Listen to Father Dennis Rodman’s Voicemail Following Spam Call Confusion

Dennis Rodman’s infamous party-loving nature was one of the most entertaining parts of The Last Dance. His rebellion, his flamboyance, made for some great TV. But the reality of what went down is far more troubling. Rodman’s eccentricity and dependence on alcohol damaged his personal life beyond repair. The worst though, was the hit his ex-wife and children took. Trinity Rodman, who is now a famous soccer star, was at the receiving end of the repercussions of her father’s life decision.

While Trinity, until recently, had never overtly spoken about it, there were clear signs. However, her appearance on Alex Cooper’s on ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast made her open up. She talked of the impact of his absence and also how she reacts to him now. One thing that stood out especially was her reaction to Dennis Rodman’s voicemail.

She recalled how she received a call from an unknown number and ignored it thinking it was a spam call. A star of her fame and skill obviously has to face all the spam calls. But when the number left her a voicemail, she knew it was her father. She confessed she did start with the voicemail and heard a second of it but then immediately stopped once she realized it was 40 seconds long. The Olympic Gold Medal winner confessed,

“And I see voice mails from him, and I hear for a second, and I think I heard it for a second cos I saw the voicemail was 40 seconds long, and I was like nah, I’m not doing that.”

Alex, who was stunned by the dynamic, was curious why her father changed his number so often. Trinity’s answer was so nonchalant, it only proved how much she had distanced herself from the hurt.

Trinity Rodman doesn’t have her father’s number saved

Even during his playing days, with a strict training regimen in place, coaches and teammates considered themselves lucky if they knew exactly where Dennis was at any given time. It seems this has continued to his time as a father, as Trinity revealed she isn’t aware of his whereabouts most of the time.

“Even now, I don’t have his number saved. Cos he had called me, even these past couple weeks, he’s been trying to call me, and it’s a Texas number. Didn’t even know he lived in Texas, so that’s news to me. So it’s like spam risk, and I ignore them.”

However, after her interview went viral, Dennis released a statement of his own. In an Instagram post, he mentioned how he wanted to have a relationship with her, and insinuated she was being told by other people to ignore his calls and not stay in touch with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Women’s Sports (@justwomenssports)

Trinity responded to the post by saying, “A joke. The response alone. And the attention. Wiping my hands with it I’m done. Thank you,” on her Instagram stories. Trinity and Rodman’s relationship is far from ideal and the hurt the young star has dealt with all her life will not go away anytime soon.