“I’m not Michael Jordan, I’m way better than him!”: Shaquille O’Neal has a case of mistaken identity while giving out pizzas in LA

Shaquille O’Neal gets mistaken for the one and only, Michael Jordan. He responds by claiming he is better and giving out free pizzas!

Shaq is perhaps among the most recognizable faces when it comes to the NBA. The star of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1990s and the most dominant athlete during his time, he is unmistakable. He also appears in hundreds of endorsements, so that helps.

But what happens when someone mistakes him for someone else? Well, he takes to it kindly but you can tell he is a little salty about it. In a promotional campaign for Papa John’s pizza, Shaq goes around the streets of LA and gives out free pizzas! And it is not just a slice, it’s straight-up whole pies.

He goes around and talks about how he owns the store around the corner while handing them to eager townsfolk. As it is a promotional campaign, he goes to the fire department, and an elementary school, and he even makes his way to the Sikh school of Los Angeles, an institution that gives out education and free meals and is run by a minority Indian community.

As he goes around a neighborhood giving out more pies, a little girl asks if he’s Michael Jordan, and O’Neal’s answer is hilarious.

Shaquille O’Neal is better than Michael Jordan cause he gives out free pizzas!

The little girl’s question does not leave Shaq fazed. He just says, “I’m a pizza delivery guy, and make sure you always listen to grandma” he continues, “Alright, you know my name now, it’s not Michael Jordan, it’s Shaq O’Neal, I’m way better than Michael Jordan!”

And the reasoning? He says, “Got it? Cause I’m handing out free pizzas” The real funny bit is when the grandma also asks “Oh, you’re not Michael Jordan?” and he responds with “I’m better than Michael Jordan”

Shaq talks to the grandma in Spanish and when he says that he is Shaquille O’Neal, the grandma realizes who he finally is. Talk about a humbling experience.

The Lakers legend took it lightly and even was happy about the fact that it was caught on camera. Shaq knows marketing and stuff like this makes everyone laugh and feel good about the brand. Very smart.

