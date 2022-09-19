“Your father is an idiot!”: Shaquille O’Neal drops pearls of wisdom on Shareef O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal had some choice words when describing himself to his son Shareef O’Neal. Not the most exemplary behavior.

Shaquille O’Neal was not like your ordinary NBA player. Despite standing a mammoth 7-foot tall, he possessed the guile of a point guard. From the quick feet to the crazy athleticism, there was virtually nothing you could do to stop him.

He was fast and strong, qualities that usually don’t come with centers of his size. These attributes helped him dominate the NBA. 4 championships, 3 Finals MVPs, 15 All-star, and 14 All-NBA selections are just some of the laurels that rest on his crown.

If you were Shaq and you had kids, and they wanted to play in the NBA, what would you tell them? Would you be harsh? or would you be kind?

For the Lakers legend, it was all about the truth. No point in sugarcoating it and letting dreams run wild. He realized that a reality check will help ground his children. So when Shareef O’Neal asked him about his NBA career, Shaq’s choice of words was not too kind.

“Your father is an idiot!” Shaquille O’Neal gets candid with son Shareef about NBA dreams

The NBA Hall-of-Famer used a little colorful language to make his point. As per an interview with USA Today Shaq had this to say:

“I tell him all the time: ‘You are never going to be me. Don’t let people tell you that you’re me because you’re not. Your father is crazy. Your father is an idiot.”

He continues “Your father was a monster on the court. You’re not like that. Develop your game. Develop your style. It’s fortunate and unfortunate that you’ll have to live with that name. But create your own way”

The veracity in these words is something that is not just reserved for Shareef, but for every NBA aspirant. You may falter and you may not reach the heights you want to touch but that doesn’t mean you carve your niche.

Wise words from the big man. And unfortunately for a lot of hopeful players, these words are just facts. The big man has often talked about how he had to make it and that there was no plan B for him.

As young Shareef makes his way around the G-league in hopes of finding a spot in an NBA roster, he must take solace in his father’s wisdom. Hopefully, we see him in the league sooner rather than later.

