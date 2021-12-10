“I’m proud of Kyrie Irving, you have a lot of supporters”: John Stockton throws weight behind Nets star regarding Covid-19 vaccine skepticism amidst Ben Simmons trade rumors

Kyrie Irving may or may not be on the trade block when the December 15 trade deadline opens. But the ballhandling wizard has John Stockton’s support.

The Brooklyn Nets were slated to hand Kyrie Irving a supermax extension on his 4-year, $140 million contract this past offseason. However, those talks stalled when it became apparent that Kyrie wouldn’t be getting the Covid-19 vaccines.

It has now been 25 games that the world’s best ballhandler has sat out, away from Kevin Durant and co. There has been no communication from Kyrie to the general public in the past few weeks. All we have from him are his cryptic social media posts and artwork.

However, Kyrie Irving isn’t without his supporters. There are several ex-NBA players and even current ones who’ve thrown their weight behind his decision.

Mans getting that impossible vaccine. https://t.co/83QGnwYjxK — Jason Goff (@Jason1Goff) December 8, 2021

Whether or not he gets public support, however, is immaterial in the grand scheme of things. New York City seems unlikely to lift their vaccine mandate any time soon. Therefore, unless the Nets trade him, it is looking increasingly unlikely that we’ll see Kyrie play an NBA game.

Also Read – Kyrie Irving has kept himself in playing shape! Jordan Schultz posts unconfirmed reports that the Nets superstar is in position to play 30+ minutes a night in quick time.

John Stockton throws weight behind Kyrie Irving amidst Ben Simmons trade rumors

The NBA all-time assists and steals leader was a guest on the DNP-CD podcast. This episode, scheduled to be aired this upcoming Monday, has John Stockton speaking to fellow vaccine skeptics.

Stockton, who received a ton of flak for vaccine skepticism and anti-mask statements during his appearance on a Covid-19 documentary, continues to maintain the same stance. He lauded Kyrie Irving for having the guts to sit out and forfeit half of his salary from the Nets:

“You have a lot of supporters Kyrie. Not all them of can get to you, and you can’t get to all of them, but there’s every bit a majority out there that’s sitting there pulling for you.”

“They’re just not quite as bold as he is. I’m proud of him as an individual to take that kind of individual risk and be that bold for what you feel is right.”

Also Read – Tom Brady had an IV in his arm and a 103-degree temperature! Michael Jordan wasn’t the only legend who had a memorable flu-game as NFL GOAT worked through sickness in 2004 AFC Championship.