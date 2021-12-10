“Kyrie Irving has kept himself in playing shape”: Jordan Schultz posts unconfirmed reports that the Nets superstar is in position to play 30+ minutes a night in quick time

Jordan Schultz reports news from an anonymous league source that Kyrie Irving has been working out despite being out of Nets action.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference standings at 17-8. However, this is quite a misleading look, as they look far from being a championship-caliber team at the moment.

Starting point guard and 2018 NBA MVP James Harden is going through a slump on the offensive end. While the Beard has been a pretty good playmaker, his scoring is down – especially because his shooting hasn’t clicked often.

25 games into the season, it looks like the Nets are going to be jockeying for playoff seeding before long. Kevin Durant and Patty Mills have been doing their utmost best to keep them afloat offensively, but 2 players can only do so much.

It is clear that the Nets need their max contract All-Star back in action if they want a deep playoff run. However, there is no sign of news from anywhere that Kyrie might budge from his anti-mandate stance.

Kyrie Irving is in playing shape according to unconfirmed reports across the NBA

Nets fans will, however, be slightly buoyed by a report from Jordan Schultz. Schultz, who hosts the Pull-Up Podcast with CJ McCollum, also prematurely broke the allegations surrounding Suns owner Robert Sarver.

While it’s unclear if Kyrie Irving will play this season, there’s at least this positive news from one league source: “He’s kept himself in playing shape and could probably go 30+ minutes pretty quickly. He’s been getting shots up, running and doing all those things he needs.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 10, 2021

If indeed these reports are true, perhaps Nets fans can take solace in the fact that Kyrie will be back at some point. If Irving is serious about basketball, he will take the court either by getting the shot or when the mandate is scrapped.

Either way, Nets fans will have a nerve-wracking couple of months to look ahead to. Unless James Harden pulls up his socks offensively, the team will struggle to hit their heights from last season at that end.