“I’m Scared Every Time My Daughter Leaves the House!”: Dwyane Wade Uncovers Fear for his Daughter, Putting Society into Shameful Perspective

In 2020, the daughter of Dwayne Wade, Zaya came out as transgender. Now, D-Wade is afraid to send her outside!

The year 2020 was an important one for Dwayne Wade. The future Hall of Famer was a part of two events that filled him with great pride.

The first being his jersey retirement. The year prior saw Wade retire from the NBA, and now his jersey was being immortalized in the rafters of the FTX Arena.

The second was a bit closer to home, as his daughter Zaya courageously came out of the closet as transgender. A moment that was immediately followed by the three-time champion’s full support.

However, while he is accepting of his daughter’s journey, not everyone else is. As such, he finds it difficult to send her outside.

Dwayne Wade is afraid to send his daughter Zaya outside because of how people perceive the world

Zaya Wade’s coming out as transgender is both courageous and inspiring to many out there. However, it also helped that she had two supportive parents.

Both Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union have been very understanding and supportive of Zaya’s journey so far. They have even publically voiced their support on numerous occasions.

However, the presence of gun violence and the fact that many are not as accepting as him has left Dwayne Wade quite scared. In fact, he admits to being scared every time he sees his daughter leave the house!

“As blessed as it is for my daughter to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid every moment she leaves the house. And not just because of gun violence, but because of the way people perceive her in this world.”

“Come and live a day with my daughter. Come and see how it is to walk through this world as her,” Dwyane Wade said in an emotional interview. https://t.co/aPiYaQaeYu — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) June 9, 2022

No parent should ever have to worry about the safety of their children.

Hopefully, the world becomes more accepting of individuals like Zaya and others like her.

