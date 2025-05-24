Despite Playing Cards With LeBron James And Co, Deron Williams Had No Clue ‘Superteam’ Discussions Were Happening During 2008 Olympics

Aug 24, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; USA players Lebron James (left), Deron Williams (second left), Dwyane Wade (9), Michael Redd (second right), and Carlos Boozer celebrate after beating Spain in the mens basketball gold medal game at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Gymnasium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. USA beat Spain 118-107 to win the gold medal. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Even today, nearly 15 years later, LeBron James’ “The Decision” remains one of the most impactful moments in modern NBA history. It didn’t just shift the league’s power dynamics—it ushered in the era of player empowerment and altered the trajectory of James’ career. The idea to form the “Heatles” began in 2008, when LeBron, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh were teammates on the USA’s Redeem Team at the Beijing Olympics—a squad widely considered the best since the original 1992 Dream Team. Deron Williams was also part of that legendary lineup.

Of course, the team was assembled with the sole purpose of redemption for the 2004 Athens Olympics, where the U.S. lost to Argentina and had to settle for bronze. So, the Redeem Team comprised the NBA’s best talents at the time. James, Wade, and Bosh were joined by Kobe Bryant, Carlos Boozer, Dwight Howard, and other names that made even the Dream Team seem inadequate to some.

Williams, in an appearance on Jimmy Rex’s podcast, was asked about “The Decision,” which essentially meant James, Wade, and Bosh coming together to form a superteam in Miami—a move that changed the fabric of the league. However, he thought they were simply joking.

All the players on the squad, considering their talent, kept talking about teaming up with each other. But Williams had no idea that a Miami Heat Big 3 was forming right before his very eyes.

“That (talking about teaming up) goes on in any situation, but as far as actually them getting together, no, I had no clue,” he claimed. “We all play cards together, a lot of us play cards together, but yeah, never saw that coming, I don’t think anybody did.”

Now, while the idea for the “Heatles” may have been born during the 2008 Olympics (where the U.S. won gold), it remained an afterthought until 2010. Both the Cleveland Cavaliers (James’ team) and the Miami Heat were falling short of true title contention. When Bryant secured his fifth ring with the Los Angeles Lakers that year, Wade brought the idea back up.

He reached out to James and Bosh with just one question in mind: what were the three of them going to do?

With all three hitting free agency that summer, they had a rare window to team up and chase a title—and they took it with open arms.

“When I watched Kobe run and grab the ball and celebrate, I was like ‘So whatchu gonna do?'” Wade revealed. “That was our summer of free agency! They were dominating, Kobe was winning all these rings, so yeah, that was it, that changed the league.”

And change the league it did. Together with Wade and Bosch, LeBron James dominated the NBA, winning the title in 2012 and 2013.

The Heat became one of the biggest franchises in the Association and with James ushering in the player power era, NBA stars became a lot more open to the idea of demanding trades if they failed to see their team build a contending roster around them.