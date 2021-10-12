“I’m sorry LaMelo Ball, I’m definitely not spending $125 on this pair”: NBA Twitter reacts as Puma unveils the 2021 ROTY’s first pair of signature shoes

Puma unveils LaMelo Ball’s first-ever signature sneaker – the MB 0.1, which are expected to hit the stores in December 2021 for $125.

LaMelo Ball is easily one of the most entertaining players to watch. Due to his captivating style of play, Ball has made himself a must-watch for every basketball enthusiast. Despite having one of the most untraditional routes to the league, Melo has been superseding all the surreal expectations set for him.

Ball really had a phenomenal season this past 2020-2021 campaign. The Hornets guard managed to average 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds on an efficient 43.6/35.2/75.8 shooting split. Playing 51 games of the shortened 72-game season, the 6-foot-6 guard defeated Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards to win the 2021 Rookie of the Year honours.

After a pretty successful first campaign, and also because of his massive fan following, Puma decided to let Melo has his own line of signature shoes. And recently, the shoe company unveiled his first pair of signature shoes – the MB 0.1.

NBA Twitter reacts to LaMelo Ball and his first-ever signature shoe with Puma

The youngest Ball brother spoke of his signature shoes:

“PUMA makes me feel like I am truly part of the fam, incorporating my fresh ideas when it comes to style. I enjoyed being a part of the MB.01 design process, sharing input from bright colour choices to the addition of personal details like the rocket flames that match my ankle tattoo.”

As soon as the company unveiled the shoes, NBA Twitter went crazy. While some fans congratulated LaMelo, there were others who hated the shoe for looking ugly.

The shoes are expected to hit the stores in December of 2021, for a price of $125.

While many fans will try getting their hands on these sneakers, we will surely be seeing Melo rock this shoe and many other colourways, throughout the course of the season.