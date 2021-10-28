“I’m the Alfred and Joel Embiid is Batman”: Andre Drummond makes hilarious superhero comparison between himself and Joel Embiid

Sixers big man Andre Drummond talks about his role as a backup to superstar Joel Embiid, and how he is out there to aid and support Embiid

When the Sixers brought in Dwight Howard, it was a match made in heaven. However, it didn’t work out the way the Sixers front office hoped it would. The very next offseason, he moved back to the LA Lakers, for his third stint with the Purple and Gold.

As a result, the Sixers needed another center to back up Joel Embiid. As of now, it looks like they have found the perfect replacement in Andre Drummond.

Moreover, he has proven to be an upgrade over Howard on the court and continues to say all the right things.

The 2x All-Star made a silly comparison between him and Joel Embiid. Drummond is of the opinion that, Embiid is batman while he is Alfred, batman’s butler.

The 28-year-old goes on to say –

“When Batman is out doing his stuff, he needs an Alfred. When Batman’s out there stopping crime, Alfred’s out there overseeing making sure everything is good. Whatever he needs, I’m there with the quickness. I think that’s a good analogy.”

This kind of energy and attitude is just what the doctor ordered. It is not always easy for players to accept a lesser role on a team. However, Drummond does not seem bothered thus far.

What to expect from Andre Drummond on the 76ers this season?

Drummond is a former 2x All-Star and just 28 years old. He is still a starting quality center in this league. Instead, he chose to come to Philadelphia and play behind Embiid.

Since joining the Sixers, Drummond has done an exceptional job in playing as a backup to Joel Embiid. After the first few games, Drummond is averaging 5.3 points and whooping 12 rebounds in just over 17 minutes per game.

With Embiid having a history of being injury-prone, it will give Drummond various opportunities to showcase his talents. Additionally, this will also Embiid to rest himself and be hundred percent healthy in the Playoffs.

Signing for only a veteran’s minimum, the Sixers look like they have a steal with the Drummond acquisition. Let us wait and see how well this purple patch with the Sixers lasts.