“That’s how we tip in Las Vegas, Michael”: When Wayne Gretzky embarrassed his Airness for being cheap at a Las Vegas casino

NBA icon Michael Jordon once tipped a waitress $5 for his drink but Ice Hockey superstar Wayne Gretzky took it and replaced it with $100!

Michael Jordan was absolutely phenomenal during his time in the NBA, establishing himself as arguably the greatest player of all time. MJ was a generational player and retired with the NBA’s highest-scoring average of 30.1ppg and 6 championships under his name.

However, many people forget he was also the Defensive Player of the Year in 1987-88. His impeccable shooting, handling of the ball, phenomenal moves, and his defensive power decided the outcome of games.

Meanwhile, Wayne Gretzky was equally dominant on the ice. During his 20 years in the NHL, Gretzky potted 894 goals and 2857 assists. Unsurprisingly, he also boasts of a stacked resume, claiming four Stanley Cups, nine Hart Trophies, and 10 Art Ross Trophies.

The 6x NBA champion was an eager golfer as well as a frequent gambler. As a result, he used to visit Las Vegas often. From all the various Jordan stories we’ve heard over the years, MJ comes out on top almost always. However, on one such visit to Vegas, Jordan was shown up by Ice Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

So, what exactly happened? Read on and find out….

Michael Jordan gets humbled by Wayne Gretzky in Las Vegas for his poor tipping habits

MJ’s determination alone was extremely dangerous. However, this combined with his other-worldly talent was a recipe for disaster for every team in the league.

The incident in question apparently took place in Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Las Vegas, where both sports stars were gambling together.

Jordan and Gretzky were gambling when a waitress brought them their drinks. MJ gave her a $5 chip as a tip, until Gretzky stopped her, took that chip from her, and replaced it with a $100 chip. He then turned to Michael Jordan and told him that is the proper amount to tip someone in Vegas.

The VP of the hotel who was present there recalls –

“I remember a night when Wayne Gretzky insulted Michael Jordan at the table. It was a private salon game. Michael had ordered a drink from the cocktail waitress, and he gave her a five-dollar chip.

Wayne took it off the cocktail waitress’ tray, gave it back to Michael, grabbed a hundred-dollar chip from Michael’s stack, and put it on the cocktail waitress’ tray. Then he said, “That’s how we tip in Las Vegas, Michael.”

Much of Jordan’s success is a result of his determination and desire to win. So, when Wayne Gretzky humbled him at a Las Vegas casino, Jordan may have not felt great.

No one really has accounts of how Jordan reacted to this incident. However, with it being one of the only times Jordan has been embarrassed in public, one can assume he would have taken it with a pinch of salt.