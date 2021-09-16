“I’m the black Steve Nash”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pays homage to Nets head coach and Canadian 2-time MVP by comparing himself to the legend

Steve Nash has influenced an entire generation of players from Canada, and OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is among them.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently signed a max contract with OKC after 2 amazing seasons there. SGA finished 2020-21 averaging 24 points and 6 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 41% from 3.

He’s definitely among the emerging pack of young guards set to take over from Steph, Harden and co in a few years. He’ll be competing with the likes of Ja Morant, Trae Young and De’Aaron Fox for the title of ‘Best Point Guard in the NBA’.

This was a title held by Steve Nash for several years during the noughties. And indeed, there are people across the globe who can attribute their interest in basketball to the 2-time MVP.

As a result of his unforeseen success in the NBA as a Canadian, he was one of the role models from the league for youngsters in a nation that isn’t a traditional basketball power.

“I’m the black Steve Nash”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pays homage to the Nets head coach

SGA, as mentioned before, has been idolizing Steve Nash for his entire life. He’s been trying to mould his game in the image of the president of the 50/40/90 club.

Shai’s been a bit successful in advancing his playmaking ability, though there’s still huge scope for improvement. But he considers himself the black Steve Nash already – or is at least ready to joke about it!

SGA called himself the ‘black Steve Nash’ in an interview with GQ Magazine. And the fraternity of NBA fans and followers is definitely rooting for him, judging from the Twitter reactions.

