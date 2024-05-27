“I’m Tired As Sh*t”: Luka Dončić Leaned On Kyrie Irving’s Playoff Experience To Deal With Exhaustion

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving’s bond is very well documented with the way they embrace each other on the hardwood and off the court as well. Following Game 3 of the ongoing Western Conference Finals, Doncic revealed yet another interaction with Irving that displays the camaraderie shared by the two Dallas Mavericks stars.

While talking to the reporters in the postgame interview, Luka Dončić revealed that he had confessed to being “tired as sh*t”. Kyrie Irving calmed the rattled Dončić by implying that being tired was an indication of a job well done.

“When we were winning by 9 (points), that last possession I told him ‘I’m tired as sh*t’. He told me ‘that’s the way it’s supposed to be’,” Dončić revealed.

As the Mavericks remain one win away from a spot in the NBA Finals, the Slovenian proceeded to laud Kai. Highlighting the intangibles that the shifty guard provides the team with, the 2024 MVP finalist was content with Irving’s addition to the team.

“He brought that calmness for the team… It’s been unbelievable to have him on our team. Just learning from him every day, positive energy always. Just a blessing having him on our team,” Dončić said.

Luka says he leans on Kyrie’s experience in the post season. Luka shared to him with a few minutes left in the game, “I’m tired..” and Kyrie responded, “you’re supposed to be”. pic.twitter.com/8ooS6wxFLy — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) May 27, 2024

Interactions like this suggest that Luka Dončić is being guided pretty well by a more experienced Kyrie Irving. The European sensation has been one of the best players in the league for the past several years. However, Irving’s past success in the postseason is something that Dončić is heavily relying on to lead the Texas side to a potential championship victory.

The Luka Dončić-Kyrie Irving duo is unstoppable at the moment

When Kyrie Irving was initially brought on the team, several analysts and enthusiasts questioned the two ball-dominant players’ coexistence. The Mavericks did struggle for the final stretch of the 2022-2023 season. However, they have completely flipped the switch since then.

All season long, Kyrie and Luka improved their on-court chemistry. The benefit of the same is being reaped by Jason Kidd and Co. now. As they lead the Mavs to a potential spot in the NBA Finals, they also created history-becoming the first set of backcourt players in 50 years to record 30 points each in three games of the postseason, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Kyrie Irving deserves his flowers for fulfilling his role of being a mentor. Playing in his 13th NBA season, this campaign is the first time that the 2016 champ has truly showcased his experience. The veteran is not only making great decisions when on the court but is also a great locker-room presence, dishing out advice to the younger players.

"It's the will and the heart of a champion… you've gotta get out of your own way. I think me maturing over the years has really taught me to let the game come to me." 4th quarter Kai was in full swing vs. the Clippers 🏀 #MFFL | @dallasmavs on @BallySports 📺 pic.twitter.com/9AMvSztgCQ — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) April 27, 2024

The Kyrie Irving-Luka Dončić duo seem to be unstoppable when they are locked in and on the same page. Additionally, with an incredible supporting cast – P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., and Dereck Lively II–superseding all expectations, the Mavericks have a great shot at defeating the Boston Celtics (or the Indiana Pacers) in their 2024 NBA Finals matchup and lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy.