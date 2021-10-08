“I’ma Give You F***ing 50 just cause you won’t shut up.”: Actor and 76ers fan Kevin Hart recalls hilarious incident of how trash talking James Harden backfired.

Kevin Hart appeared on the podcast “All The Smoke” where he revealed how trash talking Harden resulted in him dropping 50 against his 76ers.

Actor, Comedian, and 76ers fan is almost always courtside at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. He said the only reason he goes is because he loves to trash talk the NBA players.

Kevin Hart goes on to talk about a time he heckled Houston Rockets superstar James Harden into an offensive eruption against his Sixers.

Reportedly ‘The Beard’ also talked trash back to Kevin Hart and said –

“I’ma Give You F***ing 50 just cause you won’t shut up.”

He backed it up by going off for 51 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds in a 5 point win over the 76ers in Philadelphia on Jan. 27

As the clock was winding down at the end, Harden looked at Kevin Hart and said –

“Tell your team what you did to ’em.”

He almost revealed that he was the reason Dwayne Wade scored 27 in the second half against his beloved 76ers, resulting in a loss for them. Kevin Hart goes on to say –

“I did that. I’m responsible for that.”

He also trash-talked Carmelo Anthony by saying he has “prosthetic legs.” Kevin Hart reveals he only trash talks in the regular season and that trash talk in the All-Star is just fun and games.

Kevin Hart reveals a hilarious incident of him getting booed by the Celtics crowd

On the podcast, Kevin Hart goes on to talk about his trash-talking triggered an entire arena.

He goes on to say –

“We’re in the playoffs against the Celtics. It’s a road game, I fly to Boston. This is the year I’m very hyped that we are going to get it done.”. “We blowing them out. I’m talking s**t to Celtics fans.

He then trash talks the Celtic fans by saying –

“Shut up. Boston sucks. F**k y’all. I’m going at it.

He continues by saying –

“Second half, the game keeps getting closer and closer, what’s going on man? The crowd then starts saying F**k Kevin Hart. It got to the point where I don’t feel like safe walking outta here.” “I go to get up, six minutes left in the fourth quarter, ‘BOO!, F**K KEVIN HART!’ The whole arena was saying it. I was like I’m gonna stop going to the games for a minute and let this cool off. I don’t want this to stick to me.”

Kevin Hart then reveals he didn’t go to playoffs for some time because he was both traumatized as well as superstitious.

He then talks about Ben Simmons and calls him a star and wishes him the best for the future.

Let’s hope for the 76ers sake that Kevin Hart learned his lesson and how trash talking NBA superstars always backfires.

