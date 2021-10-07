“I said Kyrie Irving wasn’t a max player and you said I’m insane, now who’s crazy?”: Comedian makes light of Nets star’s refusal to take Covid-19 vaccine and other conspiracy theories

Kyrie Irving is the leading name among the 5% of players in the NBA who have yet to take the Covid-19 vaccines.

A few players in the NBA are willing to reject the expertise of virologists and prominent immunologists. A few more of them are convinced that by contracting the virus, they have gained the necessary immunity they need.

The likes of Jonathan Isaac and Kyrie Irving choose to side on freedom of choice. They cite their religious convictions and

Many players in the NBA are having a hard time understanding that simple fact.

Kyrie Irving and his conspiracy theories are not new to the NBA or the world

The Nets superstar is the Vice President of the executive committee of the Players’ Union. He’s been documented to have liked Instagram posts of a conspiracy theorist who claims that “secret societies” are implanting vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for “a plan of Satan.”

Irving has never been away from conspiracy theories. A few years back, he was the most famous “flat earth” theorist. That theory is still good stand-up material for many comedians. One such stand-up comic and basketball fanatic, Akaash Singh, has been trolling the Nets star for a long time now.

Y’all remember when I said if I’m a GM, I wouldn’t sign Kyrie to a max deal and you said I was insane? Well, now who’s crazy? Me, or the flat-earther who the who gets his science from the same place he gets his porn? — Akaash Singh (@AkaashSingh) October 6, 2021

Akaash has a podcast called “Flagrant 2” with Andrew Schulz who is one of the biggest upcoming comedians in the States. Both of them are huge sports buffs.

Kyrie’s vaccination stance might weaken Net’s title chances

The nets are the favorite to win it all over the LA Lakers and the reigning Champions Milwaukee Bucks. And they will surely need their 7-time All-Star to chip in.

Kevin Durant spoke on Kyrie’s absence. pic.twitter.com/3Iab2JP35T — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 6, 2021

But maybe this microchip misinformation campaign is stopping him to do so. It has spread across multiple NBA locker rooms and group chats, according to several of the dozen-plus current players, Hall-of-Famers, league executives, arena workers, and virologists interviewed for this story over the past week.

Yes, one plays basketball to enjoy, but obviously for that big bag of cash as well, which comes from fans. If fans are encouraged by an icon for not vaccinating, how will they be allowed to the arenas to watch matches?

This stance of players based on their “own research” is jeopardizing many things. Why can’t players understand it? It’s so plain and simple.