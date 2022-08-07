Iman Shumpert calls 6’9″ LeBron James’ basketball IQ “scary”, describes how billionaire manipulated the game

LeBron James is often called spoken in the same breath as Michael Jordan in the GOAT conversation.

King James is also renowned for elevating the status of average NBA stars and making them look like stars too. Playing alongside a basketball savant of James’ stature has propelled many a player to big paydays and recognition.

Mo Williams, Zydrunus Ilgauskas, Anderson Varejao, Mario Chalmers, the list goes on. Another name that fits here is that of Iman Shumpert. Shumpert was part of the Cavaliers squad that won the 2016 NBA championship as LeBron inspired a historic comeback.

Iman Shumpert is currently without a team and has struggled for minutes outside his time with LeBron James. While he has found success elsewhere, winning Dancing with the Stars, Shumpert’s NBA career seems to have met its end.

What is it about LeBron James that makes teammates great? Shumpert has a story that might prove to be insightful in this regard.

How did Shumpert describe LeBron’s control of in-game situations and his IQ?

In one word, Iman Shumpert described LBJ’s basketball IQ to be “Scary”. In-game, it would seem that LeBron is an incredible floor general, controlling his teammates and dictating opposition movement.

Shumpert describes how LeBron James would call exact plays and find teammates when they follow his instructions. In a tactical era where opponents are also prepared for individual tendencies, this spells out LBJ’s genius.

As for the Cavaliers’ success, it would appear that the teammates respected LeBron to the extent that they would meet his requirements to the T. The reward was glory and an improved public perception for themselves; a real win-win if there ever was one.

While LeBron is classified as a Small-forward, this sure indicates his Floor General role in the modern game. A true disciple of the game, this points at how polished LeBron’s game is and how deeply the King studies opponents.

With his career winding down, let’s all take a moment to appreciate LeBron James’ greatness. The King who made the ones near him prosperous.

