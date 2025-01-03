Ime Udoka Responds to Cam Whitmore’s Frustrations Following Rockets Win

Feb 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talks with forward Cam Whitmore (7) during the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets’ excessive depth might already be a detriment to their team chemistry. Rockets’ Cam Whitmore expressed confusion about his role earlier this week, after which head coach Ime Udoka had to address the sophomore star’s concerns in a podcast.

Advertisement

Whitmore has appeared in 15 games for the Rockets, coming off the bench each time and playing just 13 minutes on average. After Houston’s 110-99 win over Dallas, in which Whitmore scored 18 points on 78% efficiency, the former Villanova forward was asked how he thinks he can earn more minutes in the rotation.

“I really don’t know. I have a lot of question marks for myself, just as you guys do. But yeah, I have no idea. I don’t know what other things I can do,” Whitmore said about receiving a greater role in Houston.

Couldn’t get the whole interview but if someone finds it share it. A really weird Cam Whitmore interview in the postgame with him visibly frustrated with his usage and role. pic.twitter.com/ibsluJp0bZ — winston #the6foot5 (@the6foot5) January 2, 2025

Udoka obviously caught wind of his comments and was quick to address them on ‘The Matt Thomas Show with Ross’.

“I’m totally fine with people expressing whatever they need to express,” the Rockets’ head coach said. “We’ve had a ton of meetings and one-on-ones, myself and him and other coaches, so, there’s an understanding of what’s expected and what’s going to help you get on the floor.”

“If you know me, you know I am not a sensitive person at all. Guys can express what they need to, we’ll have those discussions and so, I am totally fine with what he said. The part that I will reiterate to him, like everything I say publicly, I’ve said times ten behind closed doors,” the Nigerian-American head coach said.

Udoka’s open-minded approach can go a long way in dissolving any frustrations within the team. Unlike some other coaches, he didn’t undermine his player’s concerns or berate him for airing them out. Udoka seems to understand Whitmore’s perspective, which should help the 20-year-old imagine a more involved future in Houston.

The sophomore forward has played four games this season where Udoka gave him more than 20 minutes. In those games, he averaged 18 points, highlighting his ability to stuff the score sheet off the bench.

On any other team, he would be the guaranteed sixth man, if not a starter. However, the Rockets’ depth — with guys like Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Jae’Sean Tate and Dillon Brooks on the roster — has rendered Whitmore the odd man out.

“We have a deep team with a lot of guys that are deserving,” Udoka commented. “When we get everybody back, it’s a good problem to have.”

It’s certainly a good problem to have for the Rockets, who have exceeded expectations by grabbing the third seed in the West. However, for Whitmore, it is undoubtedly a less-than-ideal start to his professional career.

In November, the 20th pick from the 2023 NBA Draft was assigned to Houston’s G-League Team where he played 11 games, averaging 19.3 points in 29 minutes. While he has handled his transition with grace, many expected Whitmore to make an immediate impact in the league.

Ahead of the 2023 draft, Villanova’s Freshman of the Year was considered a top 5 prospect in his class. However, a series of underwhelming workouts and pre-draft interviews plummeted his stock and caused him to fall out of the lottery.

While Houston is certainly benefiting from having a player of his caliber as their seventh or eighth man off the bench, comments like these do inadvertently feed into the rumor mill. Houston has been linked with every major trade candidate over the past two seasons as pundits believe they have the perfect combination of players and draft capital to land a superstar without disrupting their core. A core which, at least at the moment, does not seem to involve Cam Whitmore.