“Will Beat the F**k Out of You”: Leaked Audio of Devin Booker’s ‘Altercation’ with Rockets’ Cam Whitmore

In the heated event during the recent Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets matchup, Cam Whitmore could be seen going at it with All-Star Devin Booker in the middle of the game. Whitmore and Booker threw hands at each other while engaging in a war of words during the altercation. In a newly surfaced leaked audio of the incident, the two can be seen exchanging nasty words during the scuffle.

In the footage posted on X by LegendZ, Devin Booker could be seen nailing a three-pointer, which triggers some trash-talking between him and Whitmore. The two players soon collide, with their hands on each other and their elbows appearing to be hitting each other. Afterward, the two had their hands on each other again after a brief moment of separation. This time the scuffle gets more heated as other players intervene.

In the heat of the altercation, Booker calls Whitmore “Trash”. This prompts the Rockets athlete to charge at Booker’s chest, which leads to the Suns sharpshooter attempting to hit the rookie back. Whitmore also attempts to hit the 27-year-old with his hands.

Meanwhile, an angry Whitmore says, “The fuck is wrong with you ni**a?” In response, Booker says, “I didn’t do nothing”, as the two players are separated by their teammates. Then as he walks away, Cam Whitmore delivers some violent words.

“I’ll beat the f**k out of you, bro,” he could be seen mouthing.

The Rockets Guard had also added, “Don’t do that sh**”, as he walked away nodding with assurance. While nothing major happened between the two athletes, the opportunity was there for things to develop into something more vicious. In the aftermath of the incident, reactions poured in. Jusuf Nurkic especially dished out scathing words.

Did Cam Whitmore instigate the whole ordeal?

As per Jusuf Nurkic, Whitmore was trying to start a scuffle even when the two teams squared off at Houston’s Toyota Center after the All-Star break. During the post-game conference following the Suns’ win over the Rockets, the Suns star criticized Whitmore and the Rockets for their actions. He also highlighted how such an approach won’t faze him and he’d aid his teammates no matter what’s the case.

“The kid did some bulls**t in Houston too, if you remember. So, they want to play that nonsense basketball…I will always have the back of my teammates,” said Nurkic.

The 19-year-old rookie has been involved in such incidents at the beginning of his NBA journey. Just last month, he had a verbal altercation with Hornets guard LaMelo Ball. He may or may not be the instigator in all cases, but he does like accentuating such matters. Perhaps, the rookie is always in pumped-up mode and wants to tell the NBA that he won’t back down from anyone.

Apart from Whitmore, the Rockets have another notorious personality on the team in Dillon Brooks. Therefore, the team has gotten into alterations and nasty word exchanges multiple times.