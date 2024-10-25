“Imma End Up Alone”: Shaquille O’Neal Rejects the Idea of Ever Marrying Again

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal might be one of the few 52-year-old celebrities who still generate a lot of interest in the public about their personal lives. The NBA legend’s dating life has been a topic of conversation for many years now, especially after his divorce from ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. Although he isn’t dating anyone right now, or at least not publicly, the big fella claimed that he is no longer looking for a life partner anymore.

Shaq had to face some tough questions on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast. 40 minutes into the show, Reese asked the big fella about his marriage plans. Shaq declared that he has given up on trying to find a partner.

He is also pretty sure that he is never going to marry and will end up alone. Shaq told Reese, “Probably not [on getting married]. I’m going to end up alone, I already know.”

A highly successful former athlete with a net worth of over $500 million giving up hope is surprising, but there are reasons behind why Shaq thinks like this. He expressed his disappointment with the modern-day dating culture.

He added, “Y’all be making rules up as you go on. There is no handbook on how to be a perfect man or a perfect husband…If I’m not physically seeing somebody and I’m with you every day and you know my schedule, shouldn’t matter what I’m doing with my phone, it’s not cheating.”

Lack of freedom seems to be the core reason why Shaq is no longer interested in a lifelong commitment. He has had enough experience with relationships and doesn’t want to be tied down anymore.

He was previously married to Shaunie Henderson from 2002-2011. However, his ex-wife shockingly revealed that she was never in love with him. In her book titled ‘Undefeated’, Henderson wrote, “Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man. But I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with.”

One of the biggest reasons why their marriage fell apart was Shaq’s infidelity.

Shaquille O’Neal acknowledges his role in ruining two past relationships

Shaq has two baby mothers. Henderson, who is the mother of Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah, and Me’arah; and Arnetta Yardbourgh, his former girlfriend, who is the mother of Taahirah. These two were the most serious relationships in his life. However, both relationships ended for the same reason.

During a conversation on Mo Talk Radio, Shaq said, “I had two perfect women and I messed it up. My first one was my baby mother, Arnetta [Yardbourgh], and then I met Shaunie [Nelson]. Shaunie was also a perfect woman and I messed it up. Yeah, you know, we were young and always just doing dumb stuff. But the good thing about our relationship is that they forgave me and we have a good relationship now.”

Shaq has to live with the realization that he had two chances of potentially having a complete life with a family, but he ended up ruining both of them. Hopefully his take on marriage changes in the near future and he gets to enjoy his life with the right person. Angel Reese wished the same for him.