“Imma Keep Shooting This B***h”: Anthony Edwards Expresses Genuine Shock Over Defenders Going Under Screens on Him

The Minnesota Timberwolves registered a blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers at home. In the 127-102 win, Anthony Edwards dropped 37 points, the bulk of which came from the nine threes he made in the game.

Therefore, Ant seemed surprised during a post-game locker room interview that he was allowed to shoot over a dozen three-point attempts in the game.

At this point, the defensive strategy of the opposing team seemed to surprise Ant. He didn’t understand the defenders going under the screens on him and staying inside. However, Edwards is fully committed to keep shooting the ball, if the opposing team is trying to prevent a downhill drive to the basket.

The T-Wolves star made 15 three-point attempts against the Blazers. With a total of 12-21 from the field, he is riding high on confidence.

Ant said, “Mike be trying to tell me like, ‘Get downhill.’ I’m like, bro, they’re going under me. I work on my game too much to try to force going downhill if they keep going under…”

“I really be surprised at this point. I made like two threes in the first quarter today and then in the third…I came out and made one and they just kept going under. I’m like, alright, I’mma keep shooting this b**ch.”

Defenders going under screens is allowing Ant too much time to shoot the ball. This is why the strategy is confusing because his shooting accuracy has been top-notch.

Last week when he was asked what he’d like to say to people who think that he’s taking too many threes per game, Ant said, “F**k ‘em.” The confidence is admirable, to say the least.

What’s making it even more special is the fact that he has been incredibly effective and still, the league is not working on breaking his streak.

With 50 threes made in the first nine games of the season, Ant has become only the second player after Stephen Curry to achieve this feat. While three-point shooting has become the primary scoring technique in the league, Ant is on a dream run to capitalize on the trend. Last season, in 79 games, he made 190 threes.

At this pace, he will easily surpass last season’s numbers midway through the season. Unless, of course, teams devise a plan to stop him.