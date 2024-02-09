“In Time, You Know, Justice Will Be Done”: Julius Erving Gets Candid with Shaquille O’Neal While Discussing GOAT List Snub

Julius Erving recently shed light on being perceptively snubbed from the greatest of all time, also known as the GOAT list. In a moment of candid reflection, Dr. J expressed his sentiment in the presence of fellow Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal. The 73-year-old opened up about his perspective in the latest episode of The Big Podcast while displaying faith in justice.

Advertisement

At first, the 1983 champion admitted to knowing the recent happenings surrounding the GOAT list snub. His nephew, Barry, aided him in catching up with the recurring theme of being overlooked by the younger generation. Yet, over time, it paved the way for acceptance as the 11x All-Star mentioned, “He said, ‘They did it again’. ‘Did what?’. ‘They left you out’. I’m just like, ‘Get used to it'”.

Following this, the 2x ABA champion put into the limelight his impact in ushering in a new era in the modern game. “We preceded the era of basketball with really really big money, really really big hype, the things associated with the international game and I was one of the first to go over to China, go over to England, and play,” the New York-born stated.

Advertisement

So, the 1981 NBA MVP believed in eventual recognition, while highlighting, “In time, you know, justice will be done but I can’t lose no sleep over something I didn’t have or that I don’t have. I have been blessed in so many ways. My family, my friends, my associates, the opportunities that I have. I have been blessed in so many ways I ain’t got no time for no-nonsense”.

His words revealed a complex set of emotions as hope found its place within the hidden frustration. To this day, the 6ft 7″ icon remains a monumental figure in revolutionizing the game of basketball while popularizing the American style abroad. With time, the NBA followers have certainly forgotten his contributions to the league’s development. Their refusal to acknowledge him as one of the greatest of all time added further volume to the statements of the 3x ABA MVP.

Julius Erving received his due recognition on the set

Shaq acknowledged Dr. J during the podcast for his legacy in the NBA and for helping improve the future generation’s quality of lifestyle. “For all the people that are watching, you invented all of these. You see this big house? That’s you. You see all the goddamn cars that I’m driving? That’s you. You see all the fancy suits that I’m wearing? That’s because of you,” the 4x champion mentioned.

Later, the co-panelist DC Young Fly voiced a similar opinion. Stating “I think the younger generation don’t see this enough,” he credited Erving as the ultimate inspiration. Following this, the artist shed light on how the 5x ABA All-Star’s gameplay also influenced his favorite player, Allen Iverson. “Anything saucing, all that comes from one person. One pioneer. Who’s that? That’s you, sir,” he mentioned.

Advertisement

This recent interaction thus holds the potential the change the narrative around the legend. His style of play disrupted the established notion around the league. Simultaneously, his off-court lifestyle made millions dream. So, the time has probably come for the fans to pay tribute to an all-time great of the game.