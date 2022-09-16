Instagram star, who beat LeBron James to 200M followers, is a closet Michael Jordan fan

If you are still wondering who is better amongst Michael Jordan and his Bulls or the 2017 Warriors, there’s a super famous international athlete who can help you out.

Not quite like the time of the release of The Last Dance, but there’s been a lot of talk about the Chicago Bulls of the 90s since Stephen Curry’s Warriors won last year’s NBA championship.

Draymond Green thinks the 2017 Warriors would beat the 1998 (or 1996) Chicago Bulls 👀 Do you agree or disagree? 🤔 🏀: https://t.co/6OlD54NbNJ pic.twitter.com/GUBJeyBt7E — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 26, 2022

Dubs forward, Draymond Green, came forward and blatantly claimed that their team would beat Michael Jordan and Co. pretty easily and none of his teammates tried humbling him down apart from Andre Iguodala.

Almost every big-name reporter and analyst, since then, has clarified it for the 2022 champs that they or any other team for that matter will not have it easy against those Bulls.

And now, there’s an Indian athlete, arguably the biggest name in the country who has come forward as a 90s Bulls supporter.

Michael Jordan and 90’s Bulls had a closeted big-name fan who goes by the name Virat Kohli

Cricket fans, around the world, are quite familiar with the name Virat Kohli. The active legendary batsman of the biggest cricket-playing nation might have accomplished countless things on the cricket ground over the last 13 or so years, but it seems he finds time to follow other sports as well, be it football or basketball.

Although, he didn’t speak on the subject of Warriors and Bulls he recently updated a picture that can see him wearing a Chicago Bulls cap with a caption, “90s Bulls anyone?”

The 33-year-old cricketer has a higher number of Instagram followers than LeBron James, who has the highest following among athletes in the United States. In fact, Kohli has the highest following in all of Asia.

Basketball still not being as huge a sport in most of the Asian countries besides China is one of the NBA’s biggest marketing concerns. They have made a lot of progress in the last couple of years, though.

And getting one of the greatest Cricketers of all time involved in basketball will surely boost the cause and help them bring in more eyeballs to the sport than ever before.