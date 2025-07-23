“I Got Comfortable”: Lance Stephenson Reveals How $27 Million Contract Hurt His Relationship With Michael Jordan

Mar 1, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Lance Stephenson (1) looks on against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Charlotte Hornets defeated the Orlando Magic 98-83. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Lance Stephenson’s NBA journey had plenty of highs, but also a few regrets. One of the biggest, he now admits, was how things unfolded during his time with the Charlotte Hornets. In 2014, fresh off some electric years with the Indiana Pacers, Stephenson signed a $27 million contract with Charlotte.

Advertisement

This move was supposed to elevate his career and place him under the guidance of the greatest to ever do it, Michael Jordan. Stephenson had all the tools. He was a high-energy, athletic guard who turned heads in both high school and college.

His lone season with the Cincinnati Bearcats made him a legend in that city. Once in the NBA, he showed flashes of brilliance with the Pacers, even becoming a key part of their playoff runs. So when Jordan brought him to the Hornets, expectations were high. MJ saw something in Stephenson and took a chance on him.

But instead of pushing his game to the next level, Stephenson admits he lost his edge. He got comfortable after securing the big contract. The hunger that once fueled his rise started to fade. During an appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn, he said, “I got paid and I got comfortable. That hunger…kind of dumped down a little bit.”

Stephenson said that he regrets wasting a year in Charlotte when he could’ve used the available resources to become a much better player. He said, “That’s the only year I regret. I feel like I didn’t use all the tools that I had around me at that moment to be the best player I could be. I had Michael Jordan right there, and I didn’t go to him.”

He could’ve picked his brain, trained under his eye, and built a bond that might’ve helped his game evolve. But he didn’t take that step. That decision had consequences. Not only did his on-court performance suffer, but his relationship with Jordan never took shape. There was potential for mentorship, a path to elevate his mindset and maturity, but it never materialized.

Stephenson now realizes how big of a missed opportunity that was. He believes that MJ would’ve wanted him to come seeking advice or mentorship, but because he didn’t take that step, all Stephenson is left with is regret.