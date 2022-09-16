Basketball

Instagram star, who beat LeBron James to 200M followers, is a closet Michael Jordan fan

Instagram star, who beat LeBron James to 200M followers, is a closet Michael Jordan fan
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"I choose to see Mitch Santner's stupid face everyday": Jimmy Neesham commits to New Zealand Cricket despite declining central contract
Next Article
"Colin Kaepernick donates $1.75 million to the poor, gets ousted, while a white QB steals $5 million & NFL remains silent," says human rights lawyer
NBA Latest Post
Instagram star, who beat LeBron James to 200M followers, is a closet Michael Jordan fan
Instagram star, who beat LeBron James to 200M followers, is a closet Michael Jordan fan

If you are still wondering who is better amongst Michael Jordan and his Bulls or…