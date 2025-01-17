Instead Of Taking Bulls’ $47 Million, Dwyane Wade Claims He Would’ve Stayed In Miami If Pat Riley And Him Communicated

Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley (R) shows former player Dwayne Wade (L) a bobble head while announcing that a statue in the likeness of Wade will be erected outside the arena in 2025, during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade shocked the basketball world in 2016 when he decided to leave the Miami Heat after 13 incredible seasons. Unable to work out a deal in Miami, DWade made his way to the Windy City, signing a 2-year deal with the Bulls. Years later, “The Flash” admitted that he would have stayed with the Heat if Pat Riley had simply communicated with him.

On the latest episode of his podcast, D-Wade shed light on the importance of communication in a business like the NBA. He attributed several “breakups” between players and organizations to the lack of communication.

“Communication is a big thing in the NBA… That’s why you have these nasty breakups because no one’s communicating their feelings, their side,” Wade began.

This communication gap significantly influenced Wade’s decision to join the Bulls instead of continuing his journey with Miami. However, this might have been avoided if Riley had spoken with his star player.

“Like when I left, I heard Pat Riley say something about how he wished he would have done, handled me. That would have been perfectly fine with me if we would have sat down and talked about it that way. I actually could have signed up for that plan, because you let me know,” Wade claimed.

Dwyane Wade says he would’ve taken Heat deal in 2016 if him and Riley communicated better “When I left I heard Pat Riley say how he wished he would have handled me.. that would’ve been perfectly fine with me if we sat and talked about it that way. I actually would’ve signed up… pic.twitter.com/DTguadbLTR — Emo Jimmy (@HeatCulture13) January 16, 2025

In the months leading up to offering Wade a contract extension, the Heat didn’t inform their star about their plans. After much deliberation, the team extended a $40 million offer, but Wade ultimately chose to sign a more lucrative $47 million deal to play in his hometown.

Riley regrets letting Wade part ways with the Heat

Dwyane Wade’s decision to join the Chicago Bulls immediately left Pat Riley reflecting on his actions and regretting not doing more to retain his star shooting guard.

“My responsibility to make it happen. I didn’t make it happen… I have great regret that I didn’t immerse myself in it,” Riley admitted.

During the same interview, he added, “I’m gonna miss what I might have had planned for (Wade) and his future and how I saw the end going for him.”

Fortunately for Riley, Wade eventually returned to Miami to conclude his career. After brief stints with the Bulls and the Cavaliers, Wade rejoined the Heat midway through the 2017-2018 season and was honored with a farewell tour during the following 2018-2019 season.