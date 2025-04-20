“Just Show Up”: Dwyane Wade Opened Up About Fatherhood, Shared One Key Mantra To Being a Successful Parent

May 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former basketball player Dwyane Wade attends with his wife Gabrielle Union a WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade had superhero-like powers during his NBA playing career that set him apart from the rest of the competition. But when it came to being a father, he quickly learned that he was a mere mortal. Wade had to learn as he went, just like the rest of society. Yet, over time, he’s gotten better at it. And he has one top mantra for fatherhood.

Showing up in big games was something Wade did a ton when he played in the NBA. He had all of the traits of a clutch player like Michael Jordan. Wade was mentally tough, physically gifted, and made the best decisions when it mattered most.

That’s why Wade has been such a good father ever since his first child was born. Because sometimes showing up is all that you need to do to be considered a great parent. In fact, it was Wade’s biggest mantra.

“I just try to show up. Whatever that looks like for you [because] all of our lives are different,” Wade told CNBC Make It.

“I have a very hectic and busy life, a very public life, and all of these things [I do]. But I try to make sure I show up for everybody and my kids. I show up in moments that I know are important to them.”

At one point, Wade had five kids during his NBA career. It’s hard to imagine how much chaos he was wound up in daily. Additionally, it wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows for Wade when he was learning how to be a parent.

“I think I have my good moments [and] I have my not so good moments, like all parents.”

Wade then talked about the different ways he shows up for his kids, like a silent drive, or just by listening to what they have to say. He also said that he talks with his daughter, Zaya, for hours at a time, some days, and that being present for her is super important to him.

This isn’t the first time Wade has opened up on the importance of fatherhood, though.

Dwyane Wade put parenthood first

Back in 2016, Wade signed with his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, and did a welcome interview with Variety. It was then that he revealed that he’s always put fatherhood first.

“Aside from your company and fashion partnerships, you have a family, basketball, and charity work. What takes up the most time?” Wade was asked.

“I have my hands in a lot of different areas, but I am a father first, and spending quality time with my children is incredibly important to me.”

Wade said that his fatherhood comes ahead of other pursuits in his life and career. And it seems to have paid off. Many people who have met and spent time with the Wades have stated that their children are very well-adjusted and have many positive qualities to offer.

It just goes to show that being there and present for your kids is more important than being able to buy their happiness. Some people who are financially set, like Wade, struggle to raise quality children because they don’t listen to their problems and issues. That’s not the case with Dwyane Wade.